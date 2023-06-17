After six days in Grundy County, artist Megan Lingerfelt completed Tracy City’s first full-scale mural, “Lantern Light.” South Cumberland’s rich history includes lived experiences of the Cherokee Nation, Swiss immigrants, civil rights activists at the Highlander Folk School and coal miners, which Tennessee's South Cumberland Tourism Partnership is preserving through a multi-year oral history project.

For the mural component, DMA and the tourism commission held a community forum where locals could contribute ideas of history worth highlighting. One resident writes, “Coal mining started the Tennessee Coal and Iron Company and later became U. S. Steel—it also started the funding for the University of the South. Sewanee area was the first area where coal was found on the mountain, called the Sewanee Seam. Tracy City was the center of all mining activity and the railhead. The Mountain Goat train brought people to the mountain, which contributed to The University of the South and Monteagle Assembly.”