A collection of memorabilia from local veterans and service members is currently on display in the Tullahoma branch of Trader’s Bank and will remain through Labor Day.
When guests first enter the lobby of Trader’s Bank, they are greeted by lights strung across the balconies, banners hanging into the lobby, and an enormous tree decorated with the colors of the American flag. A banner that hangs across the opening archway, thanking veterans for their service, was donated by Kenny Banks, from Signarama.
Uniforms stand on display at every pillar, their wearer’s name and honors pinned to their chest. A table stands near the entrance with a collection of medallions and photographs of some of the veterans whose uniforms are on display. A headstone was donated by Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Winchester as a centerpiece for a memorial display.
All items were loaned to Trader’s Bank from members of the community.
The decorating of the lobby is led each season by Tammy Barnes, a loan processor at the Trader’s Bank, and her husband, with assistance from other bank employees.
“We came up with this idea at the beginning of the year,” said Barnes. “We always have a Christmas tree, and we thought we’d go ahead and just decorate it for every season this year. We love to decorate anyway, and it brightens the customers’ day to come in and see it. All the customers will ask what we’re doing next, and it gets them involved and coming back. We get folks that will say ‘we’ve got this,’ and we’ll take it to do something with. It keeps things fun.”