Tullahoma High School students spent time Friday afternoon learning about Tullahoma’s own Black history, courtesy of teacher Monica Blake-Beasley and the “Tullahoma Trailblazers” panel.
Blake-Beasley organized the Black History Month event to show local students that Black History is not solely a topic broached in the month of February, but a living, continual journey. As an example, she shared with the students who attended the program that she is part of Black history in Tullahoma as the first African American woman to be inducted into the Tullahoma Sports Council’s Hall of Fame. Additionally, she was also the first athlete to be inducted for more than one sport, she noted.
“This isn’t just things that happened long ago,” she said. “You all get to stand in the hallway every day and interact with Black history. Don’t ever think that it’s out of touch.”
Blake-Beasley brought several prominent Black individuals to the high school to answer student-submitted questions about their experiences growing up in the Tullahoma community and how their worlds have changed over the years. Panelists included J.C. Dunlap, the first Black man to work in the janitorial/custodial industry at AEDC, and his wife, Juanita, another Black pioneer at AEDC and an historian; J.T. Northcutt, the first Black man to serve as alderman in the city of Tullahoma; Jackie Duncan, a Coffee County Commissioner and one of the first Black men to serve Coffee County as both an alderman and commissioner concurrently, as well as a historian and poet; and Dr. Samuel Northcott, an engineering tech III at AEDC for National Aerospace Solutions and also one of the first Black children to play in Babe Ruth baseball in Tullahoma.
Local pastor the Rev. Elmore Torbert, of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, kicked off the event by giving the history of Black History Month, including how the recognition received its February home. The month was borne when the first Black graduate of Harvard, Dr. Carter G. Woodson, sought to recognize the achievements of African Americans. He started “Negro History Week” in the 1920s, which eventually became Black History Week in 1976 and Black History Month in 1986.
According to Torbert, Woodson chose February as the time to acknowledge and celebrate African Americans’ contributions to the nation for the birthdays of President Abraham Lincoln, who signed the Emancipation Proclamation, and Frederick Douglass, who escaped slavery and became an orator, abolitionist and writer. Both men’s birthdays are in February, so Woodson selected February to honor African Americans in America.
Torbert said studying Black history was important to study not just for Black people but people of all races and ethnicities.
“Black history is significant for all people,” he said.
The panelists answered several questions about their experiences growing up in a segregated community, how the attitudes of white people had changed or not changed over the years and what advice they would give to young people wanting to learn more about the Black experience in Tullahoma.
Generally, all the panelists praised the Tullahoma community for being more progressive than other towns in the south. J.T. Northcutt said integration was “a breeze” for him, though he acknowledged that there were still some struggles growing up. When he was younger, he said, there was an instance where he felt his life was threatened. He was walking around up town, he told the auditorium, when a group of young white boys in a pickup truck saw him. They stopped, jumped out of their truck and proceeded to chase him for several blocks with baseball bats. He also shared that he had an uncle who was hanged, though this did not happen in the area. Instances like that were few and far between, however, which he said spoke volumes about the kind of people who lived in Tullahoma during the time of integration.
Other panelists shared stories of the people in their lives who influenced them to strive for better in their community. J.C. Dunlap recalled time he spent with the late Naniva Holmes, who he said took nothing from anyone lying down and would challenge authority when it was necessary. Her drive and ambition, he said, instilled in him a willingness to work hard and to succeed in life. He also shares about Blake-Beasley’s mother, Joyce, who ran the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day march in Tullahoma for many years. Both women were influential in his life, he said, and helped shape him into the man he is today.
While Tullahoma was better than many communities when it came to race relations, the panelists said they still faced their share of prejudice and discrimination from white folks back in those days. Samuel Northcutt said the first year Little League allowed Black children to try out for the team, he was cut multiple times because he was Black.
“I went home and I cried,” he said. “It wasn’t that I didn’t field the ball or hit the ball good; it was not that. It was because I was Black.”
After that tryout, Northcutt said, he went home and practiced feverishly. Despite all his practicing, however, he was still cut for the next two years. Even though he could play just as well as the white children and was always picked out of the players’ pool, he was never selected outright for a team. The realization that he was passed over because he was Black came when he was 15 years old, he said.
At that time, he was able to play for Tullahoma High School. He said he was a first basemen for three years in high school, starting every year.
He implored the students never to give up when faced with adversity, just as he did when he was a child.
“Young people, don’t give up,” he said. “Don’t quit! Just keep going.”
Juanita Dunlap encouraged the students to study more history than what they were taught in schools, because she wished someone had encouraged her to do the same when she was younger. Dunlap, like her husband, was one of the first Black employees at AEDC. She was the first Black female in her building, she said, noting that she frequently felt like she needed to work harder than her white coworkers in order to prove her worth.
“I proved myself, and I stayed there 32 years,” she said.
To students, she encouraged them to study history, acknowledging that she did not originally like it as a child; however, she eventually grew to love it, as she more she read, the more she enjoyed, she said. Additionally, she said, it was not only important for white children to study Black history but also important for Black and other children of color to study Black history.
“It’s not one month out of the year that we should study Black history and learn,” she added. “We should do it all year.”
She also advocated for people to “learn something about Black history every day.”
Jackie Duncan agreed and expanded on that thought, noting that each of the panelists, as well as all the attendees that afternoon were part of Black history. He said that the importance of studying Black history came because for so long, African Americans did not know their history because they were not able to write it down. Citing Torbert’s examples of Sojourner Truth and Eli Whitney, he said if people were not able to know their history, people would not be able to properly recognize them for their contributions to the world.
“There’s so much that went unwritten and unhighlighted,” he said.
Students said afterward they learned many things they hadn’t known about their community thanks to the panelists. Sara Overstreet, a sophomore, said the program opened her eyes to the experiences of Black individuals growing up in a different era.
Overstreet said she was particularly struck by J.T. Northcutt’s experience with the white boys in the pickup truck.
“The whole thing, it hurt me,” she said. “Just knowing they went through that, thinking of how they felt in that situation just made me feel so sad for them.”
Junior Kiara Mann said she was glad to see the school finally host a Black History Month event, noting that she had not seen any acknowledgement of the month previously. She and her family recently moved to Tennessee from California and noticed that recognition of Black History Month was not as prominent at the beginning of the month but that more mention was made as the month went on. She said she found the program informative.
“As a Black student, we do get Black history at home, but we don’t get people usually to tell us about the history of where we live, so I was glad to know more about the place that I just came to,” Mann said.
She said she was comforted that Tullahoma’s history with race relations and integration, noting it made her feel “better about living in the south.” She added she was struck at how all the panelists shared a personal experience about how they dealt with racial discrimination.
“Everyone who spoke actually experienced segregation and actually went through what they went through,” she said. “We don’t have a lot of people now who can tell us about Black history who were living in that time. I thought that was really nice.”