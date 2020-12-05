Starting next Wednesday, Dec. 9 through Dec. 13, South Jackson Civic Center will take part in a beloved Christmas tradition for the first time. The center will present its inaugural “Trees of Christmas.”
During the event, attendees will be able to stroll through the halls of the center and exhibit areas and view the decorated trees while listening to Christmas chamber music, and enjoying hot chocolate, coffees, ciders and baked goods.
Admission for the “Trees of Christmas” is $5 per person (incl. one child under 12), with a portion of the proceeds benefitting TFAC. The maximum household charge will be $20.
A portion of the proceeds will go to other local non-profit organizations. This year’s recipient will be the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center.
SJCC is also inviting businesses and organizations to join in be a part of the inaugural event by being sponsors. For paying $50 as a sponsor, businesses will be provided a seven and a half foot tree to decorate with its own decorations and lights to help make the trees festive for the community to enjoy. SCJJ asks the sponsors to create a theme and a name for the tree. A sign with the business name and logo will be provided.
Trees will be ready for sponsors to decorate starting Sunday, Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. When the holiday season is over, all the decorations will be placed in a box to be returned to the businesses.
For information on tickets, contact SJCC at 455-5321.