With a new year comes big changes and the Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) saw some big changes this past week as it bid farewell to two of its longest-serving employees, with the combined experience of approximately 87 years.
TUA Field Operations Supervisor David Johnson and Vice President and CFO Mary Mealer closed out their careers in the first week of January, with Johnson spending 44 years with the company while Mealer served TUA for 42 and a half years.
Johnson swings into retirement
Johnson’s last day on the job was Tuesday, Jan. 3, where TUA held a retirement party that featured his family, TUA staff and his fellow linemen. Johnson began his career in TUA in 1978 at the age of 17-years old as a ground man truck driver, where he helped with the ground work for the linemen he was assisting. Over time he became a journeyman and worked on the crew until he was given his own crew as a lead lineman. He continued to climb up in the ranks to foreman, to an assistant supervisor before landing in his position as an operations and service superintendent.
Prior to his retirement party, Johnson said he was excited and nervous about retiring.
“It’s like I’m at the end of the line,” Johnson said. “I’m at the end of the race and I won it so it’s time to enjoy it.”
Johnson said he was at first looking to achieve 45 years before retiring but after some thought he decided to go ahead and retire so he can spend more time with his family, his wife Phyllis, some time on the golf course and traveling more.
When reflecting on his career, he said some of his fondest memories being a part of the team to answer the call during any natural weather disaster and being able to assist customers.
“Utility people are the best,” he said. “That’s when you see your workforce at their finest when there’s been a terrible disaster. Always remember these guys are working hard for you and they’ll be there at the worst of times and the best of times.”
During his retirement party, TUA staff, friends and family joined Johnson in celebrating his over 40-plus year career, where colleagues and family members thanked Johnson and told various stories about him and his career. TUA President Brian Skelton praised Johnson and said he was a crucial member of the team. He thanked Johnson for all he has done in his career and for being a great friend. In his speech, he read the letter he presented to Skelton announcing his retirement where his job has been a blessing for him as he has been able to serve the community and made lifelong friendships. He expressed his thanks and appreciated to past and present members of the TUA Board of Directors, TUA management and staff.
“I would like to thank each and every one of you for your support, your corporation, your patience and your friendships and I view many of you as my best friends,” Johnson said.
He said during his career, there is no other feeling than going into a subdivision where there hasn’t been power for days and being able to get the lights and power back up. He also praised the crewmen he has worked as during those storms is when they are that their best.
“There is no ‘I’ in team and you guys make it happen. That is when I have seen all of y’all at your best is during the worst of times.”
Johnson thanked his family for being his driving force, specifically his wife Phyllis.
“There are no words can be said on how grateful I am for her. She is my rock and without her prayers, her support, her love and her forgiveness I wouldn’t be standing here today.”
He said during his retirement he set new goals for himself which include be a better husband, a better grandfather, to enjoy the next stages in his life and hopefully be a better golfer as his crew gave him a statewide Bear Trace Golf membership as a gift.
“I want to thank you all and let you know how grateful I am to be a part of your work family. Thank you.”
Mealer bids farewell
Forty-eight hours later, TUA held another retirement party for Mary Mealer, Vice President of Administration and CFO, as she closes the chapter on her 42 and a half career at the utilities authority.
Mealer said she had mix emotions about her retirement, as while she is extremely excited about it she’s a “creature of habit” and there are a lot of changes that will come with retirement.
“I’ll have to relearn how I will conduct my days but I am extremely excited, ready to move on and do something different,” Mealer said.
When Mealer first came on in 1980, she worked as a customer representative. After a few years moved to payroll for a little while before she was moved to an accounting position. She soon became the accounting supervisor, and was promoted to the role of Administrative Manager upon the previous manager Dwight Miller’s retirement. Before taking on the role she went back to the school to complete her Bachelor’s degree, which Miller delayed his retirement for Mealer to finish school. She said going back to school was a challenge as she had to relearn some things.
“I had to relearn how to go to school, and how to study and everything,” she said.
She was able to go to school through TUA’s tuition program and got her degree from Tennessee Tech University and was promoted to her final position. Mealer has the distinction of becoming the first woman have the administrative role of Vice President of Administration and CFO when TUA transition from a public utility board to a state utility authority in 2015.
For Mealer, she said she cannot pick a specific memory from working in TUA as she has had many favorable memories from her career, along with memories that presented challenges.
“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to have worked for TUA for 42 and a half years,” she said. “I have been fortunate with work with very good leadership and that leadership taught me. They gave me the opportunity, they trusted me in this position so I am very grateful for the TUA family as a whole, and I am grateful for God for leading me in this direction.”
Mealer said she will be spending January and February “being lazy” where she will do what she wants to do, but after the weather warms up she will get back to volunteering in the community. She said will be donating time to be working with the First United Methodist Church with its programs, along with volunteering in other areas. She said she loves being involved in the community and feels its one’s responsibility to give back and to make it better for the younger generations.
“I’m really excited about continuing to be involved in the community. I will just be able to do more, which I love.”
Similar to Johnson’s retirement party, members of TUA staff, the board of directors, friends and family gathered at TUA’s offices Thursday, Jan. 5, to bid farewell to Mealer and thank her for all she had done in her career. Many of her staff and colleagues praised Mealer’s dedication to her job and for being encouraging and kind. Skelton described Mealer as an example someone who took many paths to get to her position and, after taking a moment to compose himself, thanked her for her service. Mayor Ray Knowis added that it is rare for an employee to stay with a company as long as Mealer had, and it was a testament to the company for an employee to stick around as long. Mealer thanked everyone for joining her for her retirement party and said the reality of retirement hit her that week as she realized she won’t be seeing everyone like she’s used to.
“I walked through those doors and served our community for 42 and a half years,” she said. “No doubt I will miss it.”
She told attendees that along with spending time with friends and family, she wants to travel more, give back to the community more and to do what she wants to do.
“I won’t have to look for things to do I will have plenty of things to do.”
She called working for TUA a “dream job” and praised all of the staff for all of their hard work, where she told Skelton that she always been proud wearing her TUA uniform and seeing the TUA staff out working.
“I feel that same pride when I see you guys out on the streets in your trucks because I know the commitment that you have made to your community and I know how hard you work and you do your jobs well.”
Mealer thanked Skelton for leadership, for always believing in her and for his support and guidance.
“Your leadership style provides direction but it allows us as employees to grow professionally and that trait makes TUA’s team stronger.”
She also thanked the current and previous board of directors for their leadership and guidance. She addressed the TUA staff and told them she will miss them every day. She also thanked Miller for being a mentor, as she learned so much from his guidance and patience. She also thanked him for sticking around while she finished school. She then thanked her family for their support and what they did to help her to achieve her dreams.
“I look forward to having the time that I can spend more quality time with you and I love you so much.”
She thanked everyone again for attending and she ended her speech by reciting the short story “The Woman with Three Hairs” before encouraging everyone to be kinder as they are out in the world.
“Make the most of every day because time passes quickly, to be kinder than necessary because everyone you meet is fighting some kind of battle, to live simply, love generously, care deeply and speak kindly. Thank you all.”