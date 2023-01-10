Brian Skelton and Mary Mealer

TUA President Brian Skelton hugs outgoing Vice President of Administration and CFO Mary Mealer at her retirement party.

 Kyle Murphy photo

With a new year comes big changes and the Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) saw some big changes this past week as it bid farewell to two of its longest-serving employees, with the combined experience of approximately 87 years.

TUA Field Operations Supervisor David Johnson and Vice President and CFO Mary Mealer closed out their careers in the first week of January, with Johnson spending 44 years with the company while Mealer served TUA for 42 and a half years. 

David Johnson

Mary Mealer

