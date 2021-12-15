Tullahoma continues to have reason to celebrate this month, as Tullahoma Band students earned dozens of seats in the Middle Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association’s Mid-State honor band auditions—seven of whom earned All-State honors.
“Tullahoma students hold a majority of the seats in the four high school Mid-State ensembles,” Tullahoma Band Co-Director Justin Scott said. “This shows how well our amazing students compared to the other Middle Tennessee band programs. I’m beyond proud of all of our band members.”
The Tullahoma contingent of the Mid-State ensembles is the largest of any Middle Tennessee area school, netting seven percent of the total number of available ensemble seats. Earning that kind of percentage of Mid-State seats is not uncommon for Tullahoma, which holds a history of musical success.
“The results from the Mid-State auditions truly shows the greatness of our Tullahoma High School Band program,” Tullahoma City Schools Superintendent Dr. Catherine Stephens said. “These recent honors are not only a credit to each member, but their directors, Lisa Burden and Justin Scott, not to mention the work of our middle school directors who play a role in preparing these students along the way. I congratulate the Tullahoma High School Band and our band program as a whole for these amazing achievements.”
THS Band students audition for the Gold and Silver bands at Mid-State each year, hoping to earn a seat in the honor ensemble. Those earning a spot in the Gold Band were Camron Alexander, Elizabeth Arnett, Rex Askren, Emily Castaneda, Sarah Eakin, Ethan Eldrige, Isabella English (2), Zavier Fowler, Chloe Fuller, Sarie Hoffner, Ian Krueger, Isaac Parlier, Charlie Pettyjohn, Braden Robertson and Isaac Swinney.
Silver Band members from Tullahoma are Jackson Banks, Malachai Dorman, Sarah Eakin, Liz French, Ethan Howell, Meadow Jones, Spencer Kirksey, Kimberly Laird, Alyson Newsom, Kanden Parkerson, Isaac Pratt, Drew Sterling, Kelsey Tamalavicz, Ellie Uehlein and Matthew West. Silver Band alternates were Nate Bobo, Christian Davis, Isaiah Hardin, Joshua Jones, Sophie Ponder, Olivia Thomasson and Brady Welch.
Following the auditions, these students will next travel to MTSU in January to participate in the three-day clinic and work with renowned conductors from across the nation. The clinic will conclude with a finale concert at the Tucker Theater Saturday, Jan. 8.
Tullahoma also saw seven of its musician excel at the auditions and earn All-State honors. Those students are Rex Askren, Ethan Eldridge, Isabella English, Zavier Fowler, Chloe Fuller, Braden Robertson and Isaac Swinney. These students will travel to the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville to participate in a four-day All-State clinic that also concludes with a finale concert. That weekend event is slated for April 27-30.