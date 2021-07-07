Saturday afternoon and evening saw several thousand people descend on Frazier McEwen Park and Grider Stadium to take part in the Fourth of July festivities during the city’s annual Independence Day regional celebration.
Starting at 3 p.m., Tullahoma families, friends, city officials and more welcomed visitors from all around the region to celebrate the nation’s independence in style, with a kids zone, food trucks, live music and one of the largest fireworks shows in the area.
The city saw the largest gathering of people since the Independence Day celebration in 2019, after taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Being able to gather together on picnic blankets or lawn chairs in groups out in the fresh air was a huge draw for citizens and visitors alike, particularly after being cooped up at home for the last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There were so many visitors looking to take part in the festivities that some of the 15 food and treats vendors sold out completely, having to take their leave from the baseball field early, to the dismay of some visitors. However, parks and recreation officials said they were impressed with the amount of people that attended the event.
Among the Independence Day activities, the Tullahoma High School Class of 2001 held their 20-year reunion just outside the baseball field with a tent and seating area set up by the parks and recreation department.
The fireworks were provided by Pyro Shows, a nationally-acclaimed pyrotechnics company that has provided firepower for shows in major cities like Washington, D.C., New York City and Nashville. Live entertainment was provided by Vinyl Radio and Sixwire, two regional favorites that hail from the Nashville area. Both bands provided classic rock tunes for the crowds through sunset and into the night, including after the fireworks show concluded.