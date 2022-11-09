Always...Patsy Cline sign
Kyle Murphy photo

Tullahoma residents will not need to go walking after midnight to see the Ted Swindley musical “Always…Patsy Cline” starting this Thursday, Nov. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 13, at South Jackson Civic Center.

The show times for the musical will be 7 p.m. for Nov. 10 through Nov. 12 and 2:30 p.m. for Nov. 13. Tickets are Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for students, and can be purchased by calling the box office at 931-455-5321 or by visiting southjacksonciviccenter.thundertix.com.