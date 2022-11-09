Tullahoma residents will not need to go walking after midnight to see the Ted Swindley musical “Always…Patsy Cline” starting this Thursday, Nov. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 13, at South Jackson Civic Center.
The show times for the musical will be 7 p.m. for Nov. 10 through Nov. 12 and 2:30 p.m. for Nov. 13. Tickets are Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for students, and can be purchased by calling the box office at 931-455-5321 or by visiting southjacksonciviccenter.thundertix.com.
“Always…Patsy Cline” is based on the true story and friendship between Cline and her fan Louise Seger, who met in 1961 in Houston, Texas. Cline and Seger maintained their friendship and communicated via letters they write each other for years up to Cline’s death. Cline, along with country singers Cowboy Copas and Hawkshaw Hawkins died in 1963 in an airplane crash near Camden, along with the pilot Randy Hughes. The performers were returning to Nashville after performing in Kansas City, Kansas.
“Always…Patsy Cline” will consist of nearly 30 songs from Cline’s music catalog such like “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.” The name of the show is inspired from the letters between Cline and Seger, where the former regularly signed her letters “Love always…Patsy Cline.”
The cast primarily consists of two actors and a band. Janette King, who has performed in other productions at South Jackson, and Ashley Owens take on the roles of Cline and Seger respectively. The band performing throughout the show consists of Jerry Fox on bass, Bill Hullett on lead guitar, Jeff Petrunich on steel guitar, Jim Wood on fiddle, Sandra Gilliam on keyboard and John Jordan on drums.
For more information about the show, call 455-5321 or visit South Jackson’s Facebook Page or www.southjackson.org. South Jackson Civic Center is located at 404 S. Jackson St.