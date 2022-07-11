Tullahoma Day Care staff and board of directors want to thank the Tullahoma community for the outstanding support given to our June Garden Tour fundraiser.
“It was a great success, both in funds raised and in the many positive comments we heard from those who toured the gardens,” the day care said. “Special thanks go to the owners of the four private venues, whose tremendous work made the event possible: Ralph and Rosie Graham, who inspired us and gave valuable help in planning the event, as well as hosting, Stephanie and Randy Steverson, longtime supporters of TDCC, who provided local history along with their gardens, Cindy and Rod Cregier, who graciously worked this event in among weddings and family obligations, and Annie Rone who gave us the perfect outdoor space for the silent auction and the lemonade stand, as well as being the venue for the Willow Oak tree.”
Members of the Tullahoma Tree Board were at the Arboretum and the Willow Oak Historical Tree. “Thanks to Cathy Conley, Susan Finger and Mark Schempp for sharing their knowledge of these outdoor spaces with visitors,” the daycare continued. “At each venue, hostesses were available to answer questions and provide information and made things go smoothly. A special touch was musical entertainment provided at two venues by Marian Galbraith and Band of Pearls. The business community also gave us great support.
Special thanks to our business sponsor, L & H Distributing, a longtime supporter of Tullahoma Day Care. Many local businesses and nonprofits supported us by selling tickets for the event: Clayton’s Shoes, Creations Hair Design, The Flower Shoppe, T. Michelle Clothiers, Smart Bank, Traders Bank, Parkview Senior Living, The Book Shelf, Yellow Tulip, Fuel So Good, Tullahoma Vision Assoc./Vison Source, HAIRitage Hair Salon and Tullahoma Art Center. We couldn’t ask for a better community in which to serve children and families!”
Reba Walters is the President of the Tullahoma Day Care Center’s Board of Directors.