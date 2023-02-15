Tullahoma First United Methodist Church

Tullahoma First United Methodist Church has announced it has voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist (UM) denominational organization. The church’s full announcement can be read below:

“In June 2022, leadership of the Tullahoma First United Methodist Church agreed that a vote was needed on whether to remain in the United Methodist denominational organization or disaffiliate. That vote took place on Jan. 19, 2023, and members voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist (UM) denominational organization. A two thirds majority was required to disaffiliate and 71.7% of those voting voted to disaffiliate.

