Tullahoma First United Methodist Church has announced it has voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist (UM) denominational organization. The church’s full announcement can be read below:
“In June 2022, leadership of the Tullahoma First United Methodist Church agreed that a vote was needed on whether to remain in the United Methodist denominational organization or disaffiliate. That vote took place on Jan. 19, 2023, and members voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist (UM) denominational organization. A two thirds majority was required to disaffiliate and 71.7% of those voting voted to disaffiliate.
“Effective on May 31, 2023, the disaffiliation process will be complete and TFUMC will become Tullahoma First Methodist Church, independent of the UM or any other Methodist denominational organization. Until that date, TFUMC remains part of the United Methodist denominational organization. All signage or public representation of the UM denominational organization (specifically the “cross and flame” logo and the word ‘United”) will be removed. Tullahoma First United Methodist Church will again become Tullahoma First Methodist Church.
“Tullahoma First Methodist Church is Tullahoma’s oldest church with a long, rich and beautiful tradition. While it is beginning a new and exciting chapter, it wishes to assure its neighbors that at Tullahoma First Methodist Church, all are welcome. If anyone is seeking a greater understanding and connection to the Love of God and the work of His Son Jesus Christ, their doors are always open.
“As widely reported in church news circles, the UM denomination is trending towards some major changes. The (new) Tullahoma First Methodist Church, while leaving the UM denominational organization, will remain the same loving Methodist church it has always been. They will continue to follow the same tenets of traditional Wesleyan Methodism they always have. Tullahoma First Methodist will continue traditional services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sundays in the historic sanctuary, as well as a Modern Service at 9 a.m. in the Family Activity Center. Sunday School, the Children and Youth Ministries, Senior Ministry, as well as all study, discipleship and enrichment classes will continue as usual.
“Church led/sponsored ministries such as The Henry Center (which is open two days a week providing food and one day a week providing clothing to the needy), Dossett Chapel (providing children and youth ministries in northeast Tullahoma), and the Church’s relationship with Partners for Healing will continue as usual, providing help to people in need. Church leadership, through various committees and task forces, will be working diligently on the details of the transition as well as keeping the Tullahoma First Methodist Church family focused on growth in Christ through study and prayer.
“Tullahoma First Methodist also lifts up and wishes the best for their UM brothers and sisters in the future and will continue to lift them up in prayer. Making disciples for Christ for the transformation of the world is a goal for all Christians.”
For more information, contact the church’s office at 931-455-5434 or visit either fumctullahoma.com or First United Methodist Church of Tullahoma’s Facebook page. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Thursday.