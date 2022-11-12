The Tullahoma Kiwanis’ annual Kiwanis Kraft show is set to take place next weekend, Nov. 18 and 19. The show will be packed with handmade crafts and gifts perfect for the upcoming holiday season.
The two-day craft event will display unique handcrafted trades from craftsmen from Tennessee and surrounding states. Crafts that may be showcased include jewelry, leather products, clothing articles, quilts, handbags. Booths may also have canned goods, homemade baked goods and candy.
The craft show will take place in the First United Methodist Church Family Activity Center, located behind the church. The church is located at 208 W. Lauderdale St. in Tullahoma. Doors open at 9 a.m. on Friday Nov. 18 and close at 6 p.m. that night and will reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The show will close down around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
All proceeds from this event go towards funding the Kiwanis mission of helping children in the Tullahoma area.
“The sole mission of our club is to improve the world one child and one community at a time,” Kiwanian Bob Barksdale said.
The club will volunteer this Christmas and ring Salvation Army bells at Hobby Lobby on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The club also is hoping to donate Christmas stockings this season which is still in the works.
The club hopes to grow in the coming years and help more children in the area. For more information about the Tullahoma Kiwanis Club reach out to Bob Barksdale at 931-581-3683.