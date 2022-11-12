Kiwanis logo

The Tullahoma Kiwanis’ annual Kiwanis Kraft show is set to take place next weekend, Nov. 18 and 19. The show will be packed with handmade crafts and gifts perfect for the upcoming holiday season.

The two-day craft event will display unique handcrafted trades from craftsmen from Tennessee and surrounding states. Crafts that may be showcased include jewelry, leather products, clothing articles, quilts, handbags. Booths may also have canned goods, homemade baked goods and candy.