The annual Tullahoma Kiwanis Kraft Show will take place this weekend for those looking for handmade crafts and gifts for Christmas presents.
According to Jim Miller with the Tullahoma Kiwanis Club, the club’s craft show is the second-largest craft show in the area, after the annual Bell Buckle Arts and Crafts Fair held in October each year. Crafters from the Middle Tennessee area and beyond will be in attendance, including some from neighboring states. They will have plenty of handmade gifts and other crafted items available for purchase for those looking for unique presents for friends and family this Christmas season. Gifts for other holidays or just-because gifts may also be found at the craft show.
The event will take place in the First United Methodist Church Family Activity Center, located behind the church and across the street from the Tullahoma Post Office. The church is located at 208 W. Lauderdale St. in Tullahoma. The two-day event will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. All proceeds go towards funding the Kiwanis mission of helping children in the area.