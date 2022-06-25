The Tullahoma Lion’s Club held their 74th annual banquet and officer installation this past week, honoring several deserving local residents for their impacts on the community.
Among the awards issued were the Willie Stockton Humanitarian Award, The Charlie Grant Community Service Award and the Professional of the Year Award. Inside the club, awards were issued for Lion of the Year, Lion of the Decade and Committee Chairperson of the Year. Taking office for the local club this year were Michael Cunningham as President, Skip Willmore as Secretary and J. Ray Joellenbeck as Treasurer. The Lion Tamer will be John Brandon and Directors are Woody Reasonover, Richard Kulp, Donald Jones and Carl Webster. Membership Chairman is Jasper Smith.
Those conferred awards include:
David Statum was conferred the Willie Stockton Humanitarian Award presented by Jasper Smith. The award is given to those who go above and beyond the call of duty. Smith pointed to Westside Church of Nazarene and their battle against hunger.
“He said he didn’t do anything for accolades or attention and that impressed me,” Smith said of the recipient. “He stated the food ministry was started because people they loved were hungry and they sought out ways to help.”
The 54 volunteers have grown the ministry, feeding more than 1,500 families each week. “There’s no paperwork to fill out there. If you need food they just give it to you. Their ultimate goal is to wipe out hungry and food insecurity in our community.”
JT Northcutt was conferred Charlie Grant Community Service Award. In making the announcement, Lion Skip Willmore noted that Northcutt has participated in many fundraisers to help people in need in the community, both as a musician and as an organizer. He has also served on area boards like the Blood Assurance Board and has received numerous Martin Luther King awards.
“He is trying to fill needs in his community,” Willmore said. “He set out with a group of men through Tullahoma, asking the simple question ‘what can we do for you?’ and one of the things he said that really struck me was he said there was a widow woman who said I want my windows washed so I can see outside. Think about that. That is a need we really don’t think about that much.”
Northcutt also is working with the Lions to help deliver food to shut-ins in cooperation with the ongoing food give-away at the Nazarene Church.
Coach John Olive was issued the Professional of the Year Award, presented by Phil Comer. The Lion praised his time as a coach, noting the coach did not schedule “patsies” as his non-region games but instead scheduled bigger schools.
“He won the Coffee Pot 24 times with only five losses,” he said. “I can remember a time when they said we would never beat Franklin County again around here, but that was before Coach Olive.”
Comer noted that the coach has done even more off the gridiron for his students and the community as a whole.
“Above and beyond his record of achievement on the football field, his selection for this award was primarily based on the development of the character of his players and preparing them for success in life after high school. In addition to his mentoring, he has set an example as a role model by his community involvement and high moral behavior and church participation.”
Mary Harmon was given the Lion of the Year Award, presented by Phil Comer.
“This Lion never, ever looks for recognition. She is excellent in everything she does,” Comer said. “This year she donated seven quilts to be auctioned off to support the charity.”
In addition, she was conferred the Melvin Jones Award by District Governor Beverly Webster, which is the highest honor in the Lions Club.
Jim Watson was issued the Lion of the Decade award, presented by Skip Willmore. Watson has been a Lion since 2008 and participates in a large amount of the Lions work in Tullahoma.
Sally Hoehl was conferred the Committee Chair of the Year, presented by Carl Webster.