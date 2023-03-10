Tennesseans looking to make the big move to a small town may be excited to learn that three Tennessee small towns, including Tullahoma, were named some of the best small towns in the country.
Travel website Family Destinations Guide recently put out a list of the 150 best small towns in America for 2023, where they polled 3,000 families across the US to identify the best small towns to visit.
According to the list, three Tennessee towns made the cut in the top 50. Ranking the highest among the towns was Gatlinburg in Sevier County in sixth, among the 150 small towns on the list, with a population size of 3,726 per the United States Census Bureau. Family Destinations Guide (FDG) described Gatlinburg as a “vibrant mountain town surrounded by stunning natural beauty, rich history and old-fashioned Southern hospitality.” Gatlinburg has a variety of activities from outdoor adventures like hiking, biking, and zip-lining to indoor attractions like Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies and Ober Gatlinburg
The second Tennessee small town on the list was Tullahoma ranking at 23rd. With a population size of 20,665, FDG said Tullahoma was a “charming city offering scenic beauty, outdoor recreation, rich history and a variety of cultural attractions.” Along with its scenery and friendly atmosphere, Tullahoma is home to outdoor activities, like hiking, fishing and camping, numerous historical sites, museums and parks, and plenty of restaurants, shops and entertainment venues.
The final Tennessee small town to make the list was Williamson County’s Franklin, population size of 85,469, with a ranking 47th best small towns in America. Like Tullahoma and Gatlinburg, Franklin is home to a variety of historical sites, including the Carter House, as well as a variety of museums and galleries.
About Family Destinations Guide
Family Destination Guide is a travel website that features reviews of hotels, resorts, destinations and attractions for a trip for the whole family, as well as list detailed advice for traveling with children of all ages. FDG’s mission statement is to “help you and your family create incredible family travel memories that last a lifetime.”