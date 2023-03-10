Downtown Tullahoma

Tennesseans looking to make the big move to a small town may be excited to learn that three Tennessee small towns, including Tullahoma, were named some of the best small towns in the country.

Travel website Family Destinations Guide recently put out a list of the 150 best small towns in America for 2023, where they polled 3,000 families across the US to identify the best small towns to visit.

