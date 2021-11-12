In the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, the city of Tullahoma took time to honor the community’s and nation’s veterans. Gathered inside South Jackson Civic Center, the city held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony, featuring patriotic music from local students, salutes to veterans and plenty of recognition for the sacrifices they made in service to their country.
The ceremony began after the city’s Veterans Tribute Train, a caravan parade of local veterans who stopped at each of the city’s seven school campuses to be honored by Tullahoma City Schools students, ended its route at the center. The Tribute Train was organized this year by Tullahoma High School JROTC Col. Jeffrey Johnson. The route began at Tullahoma High School with the JROTC presenting the colors and leading the caravan participants in the national anthem. From about 8:30 to 10:50 a.m., the Tribute Train traveled around the whole of Tullahoma, stopping at Jack T. Farrar Elementary School, West Middle School, Bel-Aire Elementary School, Robert E. Lee Elementary School, East Middle School and East Lincoln Elementary School before ending at the civic center. At each school stop, students waved American flags and displayed homemade signs of encouragement and thanks for the veterans and their service to the country.
This year’s ceremony featured retired Lt. Gen. William “Bill” Phillips as the keynote speaker. Phillips served in the U.S. Army for decades, ending his military career with a posting at the Pentagon in Arlington, VA, before retiring and opting for a career with Boeing, from which he also retired recently. Phillips thanked the planners of Thursday’s ceremony, the musical guests, the veterans who attended and their families among many others for inviting him to speak this year. This year’s Veterans Day also serves as the centennial anniversary for the Tomb of the Unknown Solider in Arlington National Cemetery, Phillips said.
Phillips spoke of the selfless service all veterans gave for their country, noting that the service they gave made an impact on their nation and their communities. He also thanked the families of veterans, who sacrificed in different ways than their veterans but who nonetheless also made an impact on their communities.
“You, at the end of the day, are the strength of our core fighters and our veterans,” he said.
Phillips then shared historical information on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, noting its 100-year history. He shared how the Tomb came to be after World War I, calling it “our most memorable place.”
The tomb was first conceived on March 4, 1921, from WWI veteran U.S. Representative Hamilton Fish Jr. He proposed legislation that was later passed by Congress that allowed for the interment of an unidentified American soldier who perished during the Great War. This process was modeled after the actions of Great Britain and France, the countries allied with the U.S. during the war. Both countries elected not to repatriate all their dead and instead interred one set of unidentified remains as a symbol for all those lost and unidentified during the war. Britain’s unknown warrior was buried inside Westminster Abbey in London, and France’s was buried beneath the base of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.
In October of that year, the bodies of four unidentified U.S. military personnel were exhumed from four different cemeteries in France. Of these four, one set of unidentified remains was chosen by Sgt. Edward Younger, a World War I veteran, to be the single Unknown Solider to be buried in the tomb at Arlington. He selected one, placed a spray of white roses on the casket and gave a salute at attention. The remaining exhumed remains were re-interred in France.
The Unknown Soldier was laid to rest in Arlington Cemetery on Veterans Day 1921 after laying in state for one day in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Over 90,000 people came to pay their respects, including Gen. Pershing, Commander of the Army Expeditionary Forces, President Warren G. Harding and many more military and government officials.
“At 8:30 a.m. on the 11th of November, 1921, almost exactly 100 years ago,” Phillips said, “the ceremony began. Eight service members carried the casket down the Capitol steps and proceeded to Arlington Cemetery. A group of Medal of Honor recipients and Gold Star wives and mothers joined the caisson that passed the Supreme Court, the White House then onto Arlington. It was a seven-mile journey.”
Since that first Unknown Soldier was laid to rest, Phillips said, three more unknowns have been added to the tomb, representing World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. The Vietnam War unknown was later identified as Air Force 1st Lt. Michael Joseph Blassie, a pilot shot down in 1972, according to the official Arlington Cemetery records. Blassie’s remains were then removed from the Tomb and reinterred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri, at the wishes of his family.
Phillips then spent time remarking about the service members who are selected to guard the Tomb. Originally, a civilian was in charge of security at the Tomb, Phillips said, before soldiers from Fort Myer were assigned to the task in 1926. By 1948, the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” took over security for the Tomb. The Old Guard, Phillips said, is the oldest active duty regiment in the U.S. Army, beginning its service in 1784.
“A soldier who wants to be part of this Honor Guard, serving as a sentinel, must possess exemplary qualities, to include American citizenship, a spotless record and impeccable military bearing,” he said, noting the path the soldier must walk during his or her watch over the Tomb.
According to Arlington National Cemetery, the Guard marches precisely 21 steps down the black mat behind the Tomb, turns and faces east for 21 seconds, turns and faces north for 21 seconds and then takes 21 steps down the mat. Next, the Guard executes a sharp “shoulder-arms” movement to place their weapon on the shoulder closest to the visitors, signifying that they stand between the Tomb and any possible threat. The number 21 symbolizes the highest symbolic military honor that can be bestowed: a 21-gun salute.
Phillips concluded his remarks by sharing a story he heard during his time at the Pentagon involving the only Army Chaplain to receive the Medal of Honor, Emil Kapaun. During the Korean War, Kaupan, with the 1st Cavalry Division, pushed deep into North Korea facing Chinese forces attempting to push the allied armies back. Kaupan “repeatedly exposed himself to enemy fire” by moving “foxhole to foxhole” to care for the wounded during the Battle of Unsan. While his commanding officer ordered an evacuation, Kaupan elected to stay behind to care for those wounded on the battlefield. He was taken as a prisoner of war Nov. 2, 1950, Phillips said. While he was being held, he saw an American soldier lying in a field unable to move. An enemy soldier was aiming his gun at the soldier, later identified as Sgt. Herbert A. Miller. Kaupan was able to save Miller’s life by pushing the Chinese soldier away and carrying Miller away for 4 miles on their “death march.”
“When other prisoners stumbled, he picked them up. When they wanted to quit, knowing the stragglers would be shot, he begged them to keep walking,” Phillips said.
Phillips said Kaupan continued to risk his life for his fellow prisoners of war by sneaking around the camp to forage for food and encouraging his fellow soldiers to sustain their faith and humanity. On at least one occasion, Phillips said, Kaupan was punished for his disobedience and forced to sit outside the in the sub-zero weather without clothing. Kaupan also resisted re-education programming by the Chinese forces, rejecting every theory and defying his captors. He even conducted a sunrise service on Easter morning in defiance of his captors. Kaupan ultimately died in the prison camp May 23, 1951, but his heroism and selflessness inspired people for decades. Phillips said Kaupan was named a “Servant of God” by the Vatican. On April 13, 2013, while Phillips was serving in the Pentagon, Kaupan was officially awarded the Medal of Honor—the only Army Chaplain to receive such an honor.
Kaupan’s remains were identified in May of this year, Phillips said, and interred in Wichita, Kansas, Sept. 29.
“Chaplain Kaupan is now being considered by the Catholic Church for sainthood,” Phillips said.