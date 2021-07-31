The Tullahoma Police Department now has a new mascot to aid in teaching children all about safety in their community. The department recently “adopted” the Safety Pup, a fellow first-responder mascot like Fire Pup for the Tullahoma Fire Department.
Safety Pup was formally adopted by Tullahoma Chief of Police Jason Williams at the latest meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman.
“With the generous support of the community, we have been able to broaden our safety programs within the city to include the Tullahoma Police Department,” Interim Fire Chief Kenneth Pearson said at the meeting. “Tonight I want to present Safety Pup.”
Where Fire Pup is Dalmatian donning red boots and a red fire cap, Safety Pup is a puppy wearing blue and a red cape.
“Chief Williams has accepted the responsibility of carrying and adopting Safety Pup. Safety Pup is a highly-recognized friend to many children throughout the United States and is respected as someone who will give children and their families’ good advice and whose words can be trusted,” Pearson said during the presentation. “The Tullahoma Fire Department and Fire Pup would like to welcome Safety Pup to the family and look forward to serving by his side.”
Pearson, along with Community Risk Reduction Coordinator MeLissa Allen, presented official adoption papers to the police chief along with a handshake.
“I would just like to take this opportunity to thank the Tullahoma Fire Department for their great gift and our continued friendship and partnership in working in the community,” Williams said. “One area that I think the fire department has absolutely always excelled in is reaching out to our young people and getting them involved in things. I’m very thankful for the opportunity to bring us on board with that as well.”
Safety Pup will be used in child-friendly presentations for the police department in schools and throughout the community.