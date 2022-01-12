To kick off the New Year of performing arts, American stand-up comedian Henry Cho returns to Tullahoma to take the stage this Friday, Jan. 14, at South Jackson Civic Center for his annual comedy show.
Showtime is at 7 p.m. and tickets are $25 in advance and $27 at the door. Tickets at the door will be limited.
Cho has been performing for nearly 35 years and is well-known for being a “clean” comedian, sometimes referred as “Mr. Clean.” Cho has said he abstains from using profanity and objectionable material in his acts. Cho is of Korean descent, he was born and raised in Knoxville, where he attended University of Tennessee at Knoxville. He currently resides in Nashville and owns property near Tims Ford Lake in Winchester.
Cho has held his comedy show at South Jackson in January for several years, but in 2020 his performance was postponed to April 2 to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the county at the time.
According to South Jackson Chairman Greg Gressel, Cho has made South Jackson an annual stop for the last several years and called his stand-up very family friendly.
“It’s a family show, you can bring your kids to it or it can be a guys’ night out or girls’ night out,” Gressel said. “He appeals to all ages and all groups of people and it’s a clean show.”
Cho’s annual show will also serves as the kickoff of celebration as 2022 marks the 100th anniversary for the auditorium in South Jackson. To commemorate the centennial anniversary, Gressel said events at South Jackson will be geared towards the anniversary. He added starting in January, South Jackson will be holding a campaign drive where the money will go towards the auditorium to restore the floors and to replace the seating. He added all of the renovations that have taken place thus far in the auditorium is a restoration project to restore it to a 1920’s feel and look.
Cho’s work can be heard throughout the week on XM Radio’s Channel 151, Laugh USA, Sirius Radio’s Blue Collar Radio Channel 103 and Pandora Radio’s PG Comedy Radio Channel. He is also notable for being one of the only Asian acts to appear regularly at the Grand Ole Opry. Henry was the keynote entertainer for the 59th Annual Radio & Television Correspondents’ Dinner and has worked extensively with various acts like Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Willie Nelson, Carrie Underwood, Reba and many others.
Cho has been featured on many television shows including “The Arsenio Hall Show,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.” In 2006, he had his own Comedy Central special entitled “Henry Cho: What’s That Clickin’ Noise?” which is available on iTunes and Apple TV.
He has also appeared in the feature films “Revenge of the Nerds III: The Next Generation” in 1992, “Bandit: Beauty and the Bandit” in 1994, “McHale’s Navy” in 1997, “Say It Isn’t So” in 2001 and “Material Girls” in 2006. Some of Cho’s recent works include films like “Saving Faith” in 2017, which he co-starred and co-produced, “The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland” in 2020 and appearing in the television show “Stand Up Nashville!” in 2020.
For more information about tickets, call 455-5321 or visit South Jackson’s website at southjackson.org. South Jackson Civic Center is located at 404 S. Jackson St. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and closed on Saturday and Sunday.