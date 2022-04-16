The end of March saw a special commemoration for those who served in the Vietnam War. The Tullahoma chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a special ceremony for Vietnam War Veterans Day, which is celebrated annually March 29.
The commemoration is set for that day in order to mark the occasion of when the last American troops were pulled out of Vietnam. While many evacuations of ground forces had taken place in the months prior, March 29, 1973, marked the day when the final amount of American troops were lifted out of South Vietnam and set on a course for home. Some support forces still remained until the fall of Saigon in 1975, but active duty American forces were all evacuated that late March day in 1973.
According to Tullahoma Regent Emily Thoma, the DAR has held the ceremony in various places throughout the city over the last several years, including South Jackson Civic Center, but elected to move it to the Veterans Memorial Park with the Caboose, as that is where the Veterans Memorial Walk is located. The park has special ties to the veterans of Tullahoma, she told The News, so it made sense to bring all the veterans together in the place the city has set aside to honor them.
“All these pavers on here date back to the Revolutionary War, and it’s historic and it gives goosebumps,” she said. “It’s almost hallowed ground when you’re here honoring the men who did that for their country.”
The event was kicked off by comments from Mayor Ray Knowis, who gave a sincere thanks to all those who served in Vietnam, citing the poor treatment they received upon returning home from the front lines. The mayor also presented a proclamation celebrating the occasion signed by Gov. Bill Lee before asking those in attendance to give the Vietnam veterans a heartfelt round of applause for their service. He also noted that many of those who returned home were permanently scarred, both physically and emotionally, by Agent Orange used in the offensives in Vietnam.
The mayor was then followed by Col. Sonny Sebren, USAF (Ret.), who expressed how fitting it was that the event was held at the Veterans Memorial Walk.
“Like those who are remembered here in this park, and who served before us in the Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II and the Korean War, we, who served in Vietnam are a diminishing number,” he said. “Thank you for showing up so the community can see a living testimony for those who served and died for the freedoms that God has so graciously blessed us with and our nation’s commitment to helping all peoples to live in freedom as we do.”
Sebren then shared some statistics about the war, including how 8.7 million GIs were on active duty at the time of the war, representing 9.7% of that generation of Americans. Of those on active duty, 2.7 million of them actually served in Vietnam, or 31% of those on active duty, what the veterans referred to as “in country.” Of those “in country, 1.5 million GIs, or 56%, either fought in combat, provided support or were at least exposed to any of it. Fifty-eight thousand, one hundred forty-eight of those individuals were killed, Sebren said, and 304,000 were wounded.
“And let us not forget 1,244 are still missing in action,” he said.
Additionally, Sebren said, 7,484 women served, 6,250 or 84% of them as nurses. Eight military women were killed, and 59 civilian women were killed, while four women were prisoners of war. There were no stats available on how many were wounded, he said. Sixty-seven percent of those who served in Vietnam were volunteers, he said, as opposed to the 67% of those who served in World War II who were drafted.
“Approximately 70 percent of those killed in Vietnam were volunteers,” Sebren said.
Vietnam veterans were the best-educated forces the United States had ever sent into combat, Sebren added, as 79% of them had at least a high school education or higher.
Those who served in Vietnam also saw an average of 240 days of combat in a single year, far outpacing the average amount of combat seen in World War II (40 days in four years).
When the conflict ended, Sebren said, 90% of those who served were honorably discharged from duty.
“Today, unlike when we returned home, 87 percent of Americans hold Vietnam veterans in high esteem,” Sebren said, referencing the hostility those who served in Vietnam faced upon their return due to the controversial nature of the United States’ involvement in the Vietnam War.
According to Sheila Seay with the Tullahoma DAR, between 500 and 600 Vietnam veterans die each day, the majority of whom are in care facilities for ailments tied to their service in Vietnam. She said she hoped the ceremony March 29 helped, in some small way, to make up for the treatment those veterans received when they returned home nearly 50 years ago.
More than half a dozen local area men were honored by the ceremony, including Sebren, and thanked for their service to the country during the Vietnam War. One such veteran, Ray Artman, said he was moved by the ceremony and thankful for those who attended, as it was healing for those like himself who returned home after the war to open hostility.
“It means a lot, because we didn’t get that at all when we came back home,” he said, fighting back emotion at the afternoon’s events. “It took a lot of years to get over that part of it, because it was as deep a wound as myself being wounded. I was wounded Aug. 31, 1968, and spent about five months in a hospital there. I couldn’t wait to get back home, of course, but was treated rather poorly when I was. So this means a lot.”
Artman said he was proud of all the “Patriot people” who attended, as Tullahoma has always been a very veteran-friendly community. He added he hopes the DAR continues to commemorate Vietnam War Veterans Day each year, echoing Seay’s statistic that many Vietnam vets are passing away due to age.
“I’m very thankful for today, and I thought the colonel’s remarks were spot on,” he said.
Artman added that he definitely felt the love of veterans from those in attendance, which he said he didn’t usually feel from younger generations.
“A lot of it is because it was kind of a lost war, in the sense that American kind of wanted to dismiss it,” he said. “That’s a little bit sad. I don’t think history’s being taught the way it needs to be taught in schools.
“Anything that commemorates our veterans is a good thing.”