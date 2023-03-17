TCS Teachers of the year

Earlier this year, TCS Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens celebrated the District Teachers of the Year selections. Left: Dr. Stephens is featured with Macie Honey, who was named the TCS Elementary Teacher of the Year. Middle: Dr. Stephens surprises Nikki Harris as she was voted the TCS Middle School Teacher of the Year. Right: Dr. Stephens congratulates Erica Duke-Robinson for being selected as the TCS High School Teacher of the Year.

 Photo provided

The March meeting for the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education will be nothing short of a celebration, as the board plans to honor all eight educators who were named building-level Teachers of the Year.

“The celebration of our teachers is something that the Board always looks forward to,” said TCS Board of Education Chairman Kim Uselton. “These outstanding educators are creative, enthusiastic, excellent communicators and patient. We are honored to have them teaching our Tullahoma City Schools’ students, and we can’t wait to celebrate them on March 21.”

Tags

Recommended for you