Tullahoma’s Thomas Gwynn – the “greatest Ranger that ever was” – turned 104-years old this past week and celebrated the occasion with friends, family and visitors who wanted to give their thanks.

The World War II and Korean War veteran and centenarian celebrated his birthday at his home on Ragan Street, where residents stopped by and wished him a happy birthday alongside his family and friends.

Thomas Gwynn 104 (3).JPG

