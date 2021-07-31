While children in Tullahoma weren’t in the classrooms, that did not stop them from learning about the environment and their local waterways. Thanks to a Community Outreach Grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority, local city organizations were able to show youth in Tullahoma the importance of taking care of their local water sources.
Tullahoma Parks and Recreation, the Go Green Committee and Hands-On Science Center all collaborated on a series of programs this summer designed to show children in the community how their actions affect the city’s waterways, which then in turn can affect them. The three agencies spent several days throughout June and July showing young learners both the surface- and microscopic-level ecosystems that can be affected by human actions.
Parks and Recreation officials took children into Rock Creek to discover what critters called the creek home and how to keep the creek inhabitable for those flora and fauna. Alternatingly, the Hands-On Science Center showed children even more creatures that call the creek home through a special microscope.
“We partnered up with the Go Green Committee and Hands-On Science Center to help introduce kids to water quality issues that we have here and around Tullahoma,” Parks and Recreation Program Manager Lyle Russell told The News.
During the special “microbes” portion of the educational series, Russell said children were able to see just what creatures inhabited the area, either from the creek or local ponds, through the science center’s video microscope.
Alderman Robin Dunn told The News she wanted to keep children engaged during the summer months in a way that showed a real-life impact of human choices.
“We focused on Rock Creek so that children in Tullahoma know how important it is to take care of the waterways and see on the microscopic level how what we do for the creek affects them as well,” she said. “It’s pretty cool.”
The entire program, she said, including the rain barrel workshop she held a couple weeks ago, was all funded through the TVA Community Outreach grant, which totaled around $4,000 for all the programming and supplies.
“It was a collective thing that TVA funded,” she said.
She added that the Go Green Committee will be applying for a 319 Grant from the Environmental Protection Agency. Under amendments to the Clean Water Act introduced in the 1980s, Section 319 addresses the need for “greater federal leadership to help focus on state and local nonpoint course efforts,” according to the EPA. Grants under Section 319 can fund myriad activities, including technical assistance, financial assistance, education, training, technology transfer, demonstration projects and monitoring to assess the success of specific nonpoint source implementation projects.