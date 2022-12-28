On hand for the donation from the Community care Fund were front from left; Austin Sisco, Hands-On Science Center Director of Operations; J.T. Long, TVA Customer Relations Manager; Brian Skelton, TUA President; Shirley Statum, Family Food Ministry Treasurer; and David Statum, Family Food Ministry Executive Director. Back from left; Mike Stanton, TUA Board Member; and Bob Lindeman, TUA Board Chairman.
The Tennessee Valley Authority and Tullahoma Utilities Authority donated $30,000 to two local Tullahoma groups through the Community Care Fund. The Hands-On Science Center and the Family Food Ministry each received $15,000. TUA and TVA split the funding for the donation with each donating $15,000. The Hands-On Science Center will use the donation to build an electricity-based exhibit. The Family Food Ministry, which distributes food to area residents at Westside Church of the Nazarene, will use the funds to purchase three new commercial grade refrigerators.
The Community Care Fund is a response to the global Covid-19 pandemic. TVA administers the program to provide matching grant funds to support and partner with Local Power Companies like Tullahoma Utilities Authority to meet needs in valley communities.
Each of these local groups meet the requirements in different ways. Hands-On Science Center meets the Education requirement and need for the grant. Family Food Ministry meets the Health, Hunger & Housing portion. Each of these groups illustrate an abundance of enthusiasm in serving not only the Tullahoma community but also the surrounding area.