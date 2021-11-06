The United Nations Command 8th Honor Guard members stationed in South Korea from 1977 through 1979 returned to Tullahoma last month to remember stories from their time serving in the military and to find out where their fellow soldiers’ paths have taken them.
The weekend kicked off with the members meeting at the Holiday Inn Express Friday where they had a social gathering and dinner at the hotel. Saturday was filled with activities for the group as they participated in tours at both the Mitchell Museum at South Jackson Civic Center and the POW and Internee Camp Forrest exhibit at the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center. Later in the evening they had a dinner at Lakewood Country Club where the guest speaker was the TFAC exhibit curator Dr. Elizabeth Taylor.
According to organizer Sgt. David Schraff, one of the organizers, the original reunion that started in one of the member’s backyards had about 10 people, whereas this reunion consisted of about 25 plus spouses. The concept of a reunion came about when one of their members passed away and they realized they only got together when someone is gone.
“What really initiated the whole reunion was we’re getting older and our brothers in arms pass away,” Honor Guard member Tim Shea said. “We wanted to have periods of celebration instead of periods of mourning.”
The Honor Guard of 1978 was stationed in Seoul, South Korea where most of the soldiers stayed for about a year. One of the main reasons the guard members chose Tullahoma to host the reunion was because their leader Command Sergeant Michael Martin is a lifelong Tullahoma resident and it was both easier for them to travel to him and it was a way to honor him.
“We do this not only to rekindle those bonds of friendship but we do this to honor him,” Shea said. “We were 19- and 20-year-old kids when we served in the unit he was the first sergeant of, so a lot of our core values, our self-discipline and our leadership skills were developed and uncovered under his leadership.”
As a resident of Tullahoma, Martin picked the recommendations for the group to visit where Schraff and organizer Raymond Turner hash over what the schedule will be for the weekend, as for some members the reunion is their vacation.
“For a lot of guys this may be their only vacation for the year and they choose to spend it with guys they served with 40 plus years ago,” Schraff said. “Being able to get together again, especially with these guys, is refreshing.”
For Schraff, Shea and the rest of the members, they were surprised by Tullahoma’s deep and expansive WWII history and Camp Forrest when they visited the museum and toured the Camp Forrest exhibit with Taylor.
“It’s amazing how much history is in this area,” Shea said.
Schraff added Tullahoma’s history is an untold story and Taylor’s attempt to preserve and communicate is important.
The group also praised the “southern hospitality” of Tullahoma.
“We could not have been treated better by any standards,” Schraff said. “Everyone we interacted with was warm, professional and caring. We love the folks in Tullahoma.”
While the group had a great time learning about Tullahoma’s history, what keeps them coming back to the reunions is to rekindle the bonds they formed while serving in Korea.
“The connection you get with the guys that you were in that unit, where discipline was required and it was a unit that was above the normal army regulations,” Shea said. “You had to be the best of the best and [Martin] expected that from you.”
The Honor Guard consists of units of United States, Great Britain, the Philippines, Thailand and South Korea.
It was first organized during the Korean conflict as “General MacArthur’s Honor Guard.” Initially, the unit was comprised only of U.S Army personnel. Upon the signing of the Armistice ending the Korean conflict on July 27, 1953, the Honor Guard was reorganized to include contingents from all United Nations Command Forces which participated in the conflict.
In 1960, the Honor Guard saw another reorganization, which reduced the number of contingents.
Over the years, the mission of the Honor Guard has been to provide security for the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea Commander during armistice and periods of hostility, to plan and execute official ceremonies as repatriation ceremonies and to perform local security operations for the headquarters building and other command facilities.
The Honor Guard is located in Seoul, South Korea.