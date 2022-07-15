Lily Thompson, left, and Tisha Fritz display a poster kicking off the United Way school supply drive that will run through July 29. Local businesses are being encouraged to “Stuff the Bin” to help local students get the school year off on the right foot.
United Way of Highway 55 has organized a “Stuff the Bin” School Supply Drive for those families/children needing support for this upcoming school year. According to UWHWY55 Executive Director Ashley Abraham, business locations that are collecting supplies through Friday, July 29 are Traders Bank, First Vision Bank, SmartBank, Coffee County Bank, Buffalo Wild Wings, Tullahoma Lanes, Parkview Senior Living and the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Thank you to US Bank employees for donating school supplies as well,” she said. “They are not a drop-off location, but their employees contributed to the cause.” Abraham went on to say that any business or individual can collect supplies and drop off them at one of the eight locations listed on July 29 at the school bus.
“Keep in mind that is tax-free weekend, so while you are out purchasing supplies, grab a couple items for another child in need.”
The supplies needed are sharpened pencils, folders, binders, glue sticks, paper, backpacks, composition notebooks, colored pencils, expo markers, snacks, highlighters, new shorts/pants/leggings for elementary schools, etc. The supplies will be dispersed to Tullahoma City Schools and Department of Children Services, where they will fill the known needs. The business location that receives/gathers the most donations will win free lunch for their staff.
On July 29, a school bus will arrive at Buffalo Wild Wings from 3 to 6 p.m. to collect all supplies from the designated business locations. The goal is to “Stuff the Bus”. Anyone in the community can drop off supplies on this date in between the specified times. The Buffalo Wild Wings mascot will be present for pictures, as well as music! There will be other surprises and incentives if you give supplies and dine-in. Abraham expresses her gratitude and said, “Thank you to Starr Underwood, GM at Buffalo Wild Wings and Superintendent at Tullahoma City School District, Dr. Catherine Stephens for coordinating and securing the location and bus.”
Other needs for this initiative include volunteers to help unload/separate the supplies at The First Christian Church Annex building. Abraham states, “The community interest in this campaign has grown, and we appreciate the support to help children and our schools fill in the supply needs. It takes a community of caring people and businesses to make a difference.”