United Way of Highway 55 has announced it will hold its second annual “United in Spirits” fundraiser on BBQ Hill overlooking the Jack Daniels distillery this April.
Community members are invited to United Way of Highway 55’s (UWHWY55) exclusive event on BBQ Hill overlooking the Jack Daniels distillery on Saturday, April 22, from 5-9 p.m. A limited number of tickets will be sold for this event.
“We appreciate the continued support, and the impact local nonprofits make in our community every day,” Abraham said. “This event will help raise more to give more.”
According to Abraham, "United in Spirits" is one of a selected few events held on BBQ Hill this year, and a ticket grants guetss admission into the event, wristband for three drinks, dinner, an auction, live band, and more.
United Way of Hwy 55 thanks the Diamond Sponsors Dot Foods, Inc and National Aerospace Solutions. Gold Sponsors for the evening include Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, Lee Adcock Construction, and Good News Magazine. United Way also says thank you to Master of Ceremonies, FirstBank, Bridgestone, Brent Myers Construction, Coffee County Bank, Jenny Orr-Weichert Realtors Joe Orr & Associates, US Bank, All Things Automotive (ATA), Ben Lomand Connect, SmartBank, At Rivers Edge, Russell Barnett Automotive Family and Taylors Leatherwear for helping with the event. Black Rifle Coffee will be serving iced and hot coffee and Ivy and Grace will be providing an interactive photo booth. United Way also thanks DVO Exposure, The UPS Store 7540 and Bowman On Target Marketing for helping with the marketing and advertising, the Feathered Nest Event Company for decorating the venue and Lifeworks Media and Photography for photographing the event again this year.
“We depend on community support to serve many local missions and needed projects in our community.” Abraham said. “Thank you to Jack Daniels and to all sponsors of United in Spirits. Thank you to the events committee that will be announced at the event. This would not be possible without you. We are continuing to take sponsors, so please email director@highway55unitedway.org or call 931-455-5678 to learn more about the different levels and event. This is going to be a wonderful community event celebrating our local nonprofits.”
United Way of Highway 55 serves the counties of Coffee, Moore, and Warren Counties by increasing access to Health, Income, Basic Essentials, and Education. The nonprofit organization allocates funds yearly to local nonprofits with many needed missions and are active in community initiatives/projects. Fundraising is one way that United Way collects funds to distribute to local partner nonprofits, following its motto of “Funds Raised Here, Stay Here.”