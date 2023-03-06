United in Spirts 2023
Photo provided

United Way of Highway 55 has announced it will hold its second annual “United in Spirits” fundraiser on BBQ Hill overlooking the Jack Daniels distillery this April.

Community members are invited to United Way of Highway 55’s (UWHWY55) exclusive event on BBQ Hill overlooking the Jack Daniels distillery on Saturday, April 22, from 5-9 p.m. A limited number of tickets will be sold for this event.

Tags

Recommended for you