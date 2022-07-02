The University of Tennessee Space Institute recently recognized its employees with a service award celebration for not only 2021 but for both 2019 and 2020.
According to a press release, UTSI annually celebrates faculty and staff who have been employed with UTSI for five years or more with a Service Awards Celebration. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 ceremonies were canceled.
“The UTSI family were so happy to celebrate this year and also recognized the Student Government Association, the Employee Relations Committee, new hires, retirees, graduates and more,” UTSI officials said in a statement.
2019 Service Award Recipients:
Five Years
Samanthia Baker
Kaycee Edwards
Dr. John Schmisseur
Nick Van Zandbergen
Fifteen Years
Dr. Trevor Moeller
Thirty Years
Dean Ferrell
Charlene Hane
Laura Horton
Forty Years
Charlotte Henley
2020 Service Award Recipients:
Five Years
Tamera Bonner-Thompson
Meghan Morris
Terry Garner
Ten Years
Dr. Feng Yuan Zhang
Fifteen Years
Dr. Lino Costa
Joel Davenport
Twenty Years
Roger Bass
Robin Nee
Thirty Years
Pam Ledford
Forty Years
Susan Murphy
Forty-Five Years
Gary Payne
2021 Service Award Recipients:
Five Years
Dr. Ryan Bond
Dr. Phil Kreth
Ten Years
Dr. Lee Leonard
Fifteen Years
Scott Van Zandbergen
Twenty Years
Doug Warnberg