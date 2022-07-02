The University of Tennessee Space Institute recently recognized its employees with a service award celebration for not only 2021 but for both 2019 and 2020.

According to a press release, UTSI annually celebrates faculty and staff who have been employed with UTSI for five years or more with a Service Awards Celebration.  However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 ceremonies were canceled.

“The UTSI family were so happy to celebrate this year and also recognized the Student Government Association, the Employee Relations Committee, new hires, retirees, graduates and more,” UTSI officials said in a statement. 

2019 Service Award Recipients: 

Five Years

Samanthia Baker

Kaycee Edwards

Dr. John Schmisseur

Nick Van Zandbergen 

Fifteen Years

Dr. Trevor Moeller 

Thirty Years

Dean Ferrell

Charlene Hane

Laura Horton 

Forty Years

Charlotte Henley

2020 Service Award Recipients: 

Five Years

Tamera Bonner-Thompson

Meghan Morris

Terry Garner 

Ten Years

Dr. Feng Yuan Zhang 

Fifteen Years

Dr. Lino Costa

Joel Davenport 

Twenty Years

Roger Bass

Robin Nee 

Thirty Years

Pam Ledford 

Forty Years

Susan Murphy 

Forty-Five Years

Gary Payne

2021 Service Award Recipients: 

Five Years                  

Dr. Ryan Bond

Dr. Phil Kreth 

Ten Years

Dr. Lee Leonard 

Fifteen Years

Scott Van Zandbergen 

Twenty Years

Doug Warnberg 