After two postponements, the third and final installment of the Verdeen Cousins Texas Trilogy, “Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens,” will take the spotlight at South Jackson Civic Center from Sept. 8 through 11.
The gut-busting comedy by the Jones Hope Wooten Playwrights production follows “The Red Velvet Cake War” and “Rex’s Exes” but serves as a standalone play. The story follows the Verdeen cousins of Sweetgum, Texas — Gaynelle, Peaches, and Jimmie Wyvette — are up against the clock as they frantically attempt to produce the ultimate high school reunion before the old building is demolished.
Tickets for the comedy show are $15 advance and $17 at the door for adults and $12 advance and $14 at the door for students. Show times are 7 p.m. for the Sept. 8 through 10 shows and 2:30 p.m. for Sunday, Sept. 11 show. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 931-455-5321 or by visiting southjacksoncivccenter.thundertix.com.
South Jackson Chairman Greg Gressel said the show was originally scheduled for 2020, as the two previous installments were at the civic center in 2018 and 2019 respectively, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was pushed back twice.
“We’re excited and ready to get it on stage,” Gressel said. “We’re just trying to keep everyone safe.”
Rounding up the cast
In July, South Jackson officials announced the case for “Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens.” The main cast features Amy Hardaway as Gaynelle Verdeen – Bodeen Verdeen; Emily Seal as Peaches Verdeen-Belrose; Jeanna Wing as Jimmie-Wyvette Verdeen; Crystal McCullough as LaMerle Verdeen-Minshew; Keith Corneilus as Aubrey Verdeen; Robin Guidicy as Sheriff Grover Lout; Nathan Lowry as Dewey Davenport; Mark Thomasson as Raynerd Chisum; Tiffany Graham as CeeCee Windham; Audrey Yates as Dixie Davenport; Deb Rackley as Della Crowder; and Leah Swarts as Tanzie Lockhart.
Directing “Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens” is Heather Kleinfield, with Coleen Saunders as producer; Ben Ferrell as lights; and Sid Wing as sound.
Upcoming September shows
The week following “Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens,” South Jackson will get a taste of the 1960s British Invasion as The Invaders take the stage on Saturday, Sept. 17, and will feature music by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, The Who, The Yardbirds, The Troggs and more.
Then, South Jackson’s TEACH and PACT Productions present “Shrek the Musical Jr.” from Sept. 22 through 25. The TEACH Production dates will be Friday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 24 at 2:30 p.m., while the PACT Production dates will be Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m., Saturday Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2:30 p.m.
For more information about the shows, call 455-5321 or visit South Jackson’s Facebook Page or www.southjackson.org. South Jackson Civic Center is located at 404 S. Jackson St.