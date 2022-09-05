Last Round-Up Sign
Kyle Murphy photo

After two postponements, the third and final installment of the Verdeen Cousins Texas Trilogy, “Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens,” will take the spotlight at South Jackson Civic Center from Sept. 8 through 11.

The gut-busting comedy by the Jones Hope Wooten Playwrights production follows “The Red Velvet Cake War” and “Rex’s Exes” but serves as a standalone play. The story follows the Verdeen cousins of Sweetgum, Texas — Gaynelle, Peaches, and Jimmie Wyvette — are up against the clock as they frantically attempt to produce the ultimate high school reunion before the old building is demolished.