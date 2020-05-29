COVID-19 cannot stop the show from going on at South Jackson Civic Center (SJCC). The center is getting creative in order to hold auditions for the 41st annual “South Jackson Goes Country” show.
“Auditions will be a bit different this year on account of COVID-19 safety precautions,” Greg Gressel from SJCC said.
Virtual auditions will be accepted now through Saturday, June 6. Those interested must email one to two songs, with one of them being up-tempo, to southjacksongoescountry@gmail.com.
“Fill out audition form which will be available for download on SJCC’s website very soon or simply email the audition email above requesting a form to be emailed back to you directly,” Greg Gressel explained.
Those interested can also sign-up for an onsite audition slot through a website called Signup Genius which can be located on SJCC’s Facebook profile or on their website at www.southjackson.org.
“People using that to sign up for auditions will help us control how many people we will have at the center at one time and also the amount of people we can let into the building at one time,” Gressel said. “Instead of holding open auditions, it is actually scheduled and blocked out so that we can continue to practice social distancing.”
The slated show dates are August 14-16.
“We cannot wait to take the stage with our country family once again. We are looking forward to helping create fun local arts opportunities this summer that give folks an opportunity to smile and laugh when they just might need it most,” a post on SJCC’s Facebook page read.
“This is the 41st anniversary of our country show and we are excited about being together again so we can continue to play great music for our community,” Gressel said.
