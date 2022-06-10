The Voice of the Titans, Mike Keith, made a trip down the road to Tullahoma June 3 to talk with the Rotary Club of Tullahoma. Keith talked about the upcoming season for the Tennessee Titans and his experiences throughout his career as a broadcaster.
Keith has been the Voice of the Titans since 1999. One of his most memorable moments during his career was “The Music City Miracle”.
Keith gave Rotary some insight on how the Titans are looking so far this off-season and how he started his career.
“I started in high school. I played football and baseball but during basketball season I worked for the cable access station in Franklin, WAGG. When I went to Tennessee, I had a little bit of experience and I started working at the student radio station and student television and that’s how I got an early jump on some things,” Keith said.
Keith worked his way up to be the Titan’s Vice President of Broadcasting.
During his second year as the Voice of the Titans, Keith called one of the greatest plays in NFL History, “The Music City Miracle”. On January 8, 2000, the Titans played host to the Buffalo Bills during the playoffs. With just 16 seconds left on the clock, Kevin Dyson found the ball in his hands with clear sidelines and scored to defeat the Buffalos 22-16.
“The Music City Miracle play has a lot of things around it that are often forgotten. The first thing is that because the Buffalo Bills were out of timeouts they had to kick the field goal with 16 seconds left. I knew they had practiced some type of throwback play but I didn’t know what it was because I had never seen it because they used to practice on Saturdays,” Keith said. “When they started to run the play and they threw the ball back across the field to Kevin Dyson, I immediately looked back to see if there was a flag down. My broadcast partner, Pat Ryan, said ‘He’s got something’. Pat recognized immediately that the sidelines were open. Most of us wanted Kevin to run out of bounds so that we could kick the field goal. Wisely Kevin realized he could go all the way and he went ahead and scored. We had to wait five minutes for the officiating crew to come back to determine that the play was in fact a backwards pass. It’s amazing how it lives on because it's one of the five most famous plays in NFL history, and people talk about it all the time. I still get asked about it once a week, 22-anda-half years later.”
This year the Titans are looking to have a stronger defense and a better offense.
“We have a good foundation. We have a really good group of players. We have an excellent general manager, excellent head coach and coaching staff. We have a lot of things going for us. We have a chance to be in the middle of it once again this year,” Keith said.
“To have that chance, we have to do better on offense in terms of scoring points. After Ryan Tanneyhill took over as our quarterback in 2019 we scored a lot of points. The best teams in this league score points. The rules are set up for offense.”
Keith said the Titans have reinforced their defense this year, but they have really picked up the offense. The Titans re-signed Geoff Swaim at the tight end position. They signed Austin Hooper from Cleveland and drafted Chigoziem Okonkwo from Maryland who was the fastest tight end in this year's draft.
“With more tight ends available, I think we will run more two tight end sets, which generally helps your running game too, which will be good for Derrick Henry. Derrick Henry has more help in the back field. Dontrell Hilliard who played well for us in the second half of last year, speed guy is back, we drafted Hassan Haskins from Michigan. He is 6’2” 228 pounds. He is a little smaller version of Derrick Henry. We resigned a guy that played for the Colts, Jordan Wilkins. I am excited to see what he has to offer at that position. So we got Derrick Henry some help.”
The Titans traded A.J Brown to the Eagles for the number 18 draft pick and an additional third round draft pick. The Titans acquired Treylon Burks as the number 18 pick.
Keith is excited about the wide receiver slot. Robert Woods was added to the Titans roster this year from the Los Angeles Rams. Dez Fitzpatrick was drafted by the Titans a year ago, and Keith is looking to see some improvement from him. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine took a big step in year two. Kyle Phillips was drafted by the Titans from UCLA. Phillips is a slot receiver.
“I think he will end up being one of the stories of training camp because when you see him and he looks like a guy that could work as an accountant, people will say ‘wow, who is that little guy running around catching passes like crazy’.”
Josh Malone, who is originally from Gallatin and a Station Camp Alumni and a Tennessee Alumni, is a big receiver with some speed. Keith is excited to see how he develops during spring training.
“I am excited about the receiving corps overall,” Keith said.
“I watched a little bit of football practice this morning, we are in the midst of our OTAs (Organized Team Activities). We have a total of 10 organized team activities where the players can be on the field in helmets and they have the ability to practice offense against defense. There are other periods during the spring where the offense and defense practice by themselves, but only during the organized team activities can we go ones against ones, twos against twos. There is no contact because we try to protect everybody. This is our spring practice. This is where we see who is in shape, where we try to kick guy into shape, where we work on offensive and defensive schemes. We see what our rookies have and what they can retain quickly,” Keith said.
The Titans are looking to make a run in the playoffs again this season. With their replenished offense and their tough defense, the Titans have a chance.
“We have had six straight winning seasons. That is the second longest winning streak behind the Kansas City Chiefs. That is something to be proud of, there is a good chance you are going to go to the playoffs and four of those six years including the last three we have gone to the playoffs. And you are in the hunt, you are in the middle of it. As long as you are in the middle of it, you have a chance to win a championship,” Keith said.
The Titans will take on the Giants to start their season. Tennessee will take on the Bills during their second regular season game. The Titans will play host to the Raiders during week three. The Titans will travel to Kansas City during week nine. They will travel to Green Bay in early November which will keep the Titans out of the harsh snow.
“Our schedule is very challenging on the surface. Glad we are on Prime Time four times, that is very exciting for our fan base,” Keith said.
The Titans are looking to build a new stadium within the next several years with it opening in 2026. Renovations on Nissan Stadium were not feasible, but instead they are looking to build a new facility in the near future.