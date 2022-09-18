There was a strong turnout for the 29th annual Multi-County Cancer Support Network Walk-A-Thon at the old Franklin County High School football stadium in Winchester on Friday.
The Walk-A-Thon is a major fundraiser for the Multi-County Cancer Support Network, which does charitable work for those affected by the difficulties that come with battling a cancer diagnosis.
See special video at www.heraldchronicle.com.
This nonprofit organization provides support for cancer patients and their families through financial aid, such as gas-mileage reimbursement to and from treatment, utility bill payments, food vouchers and more. The MCCSN also provides wigs, wheelchairs, bras, walkers, and prosthesis for those in need without any out-of-pocket cost to the patient.
The network provides service to eight counties, including Bedford, Coffee, Franklin, Grundy, Marion, Moore, Lincoln and Warren. As stated by the MCCSN Board of Directors and staff in a published statement, “In addition to the many invaluable resources provided by the network, one of the most important aspects is the togetherness of its members and the support everyone receives from each other.”
In addition to financial support, emotional needs are also sought to be met.
The MCCSN has a support group which meets quarterly on the first Thursdays during the months of March, June, September and December. The meetings take place at the Decherd office at 501 W. Broad St. and feature professional, inspirational and survivor guest speakers.
Educational support is also extremely important in understanding and coping with such a difficult journey.
Access to the resource library is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. with access being closed for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The 29th annual Walk-A-Thon began at 6 p.m. on Friday with MC Josh Ogle welcoming the crowd, followed by a prayer by Father Charley Watkins. During his eloquent prayer, Father Watkins asked for, “comfort in their pain,” regarding those affected by the ravages of cancer.
The evening was further opened with the posting of the colors by the American Legion and the national anthem and Pledge of Allegiance led by Mark and Freda Clifton.
The Survivors Lap began at 6:15 p.m. where those who have triumphed over their battles with cancer, along with their loved ones and supporters, could walk a lap around the football field track.
Survivors were met with applause from the crowd and event vendors. A ceremonial balloon release and the singing of “Amazing Grace,” led by Chris Staples of Huntland Church of Christ followed. Next, fundraising teams began their walks around the track while live music by The Sims Family, Chris Staples and Shine was performed on stage.
A candlelight service began at 8:30 p.m. The ceremony included a presentation of plaques by Terry Tucker, a flag-lowering ceremony by the American Legion and a flag presentation to a volunteer.
A remembrance ceremony began at 9:20 p.m. honoring those who have lost their battle with cancer.
A quilt-drawing winner was announced at 10 p.m. along with closing remarks made by Tucker at 10:30 p.m.
Ogle stated, “The turnout this year was even better than the year previous, and we only hope to continue to grow in supportive numbers.”
During the evening's events, there were several tents set up with vendors, local businesses and churches as well as a silent-auction tent with various items up for bid.
The MCCSN wanted to thank each of the businesses and individuals who aided in donations. Without them, the resources the network provides could not be possible, event organizers said.
Another touching event of the evening was The Circle of Light Candles.
Supporters could purchase a luminaria to honor or memorialize someone special who has been affected by cancer. The luminarias lined the walking track and were a highlight of the evening.
Volunteers helped make the grand, charitable event possible with Carol Davis being one of these vital members.
Davis was stationed at the welcome tent at the front of the Walk-A-Thon. She spoke about the amazing work that the MCCSN does and how much support is provided to those in need. She mentioned that thousands of applicants are approved for aid every month.
Nancy Duncan also worked the welcome booth and proudly wore a pin saying “2-time survivor.”
Her personal cancer journeys were inspirational and served as proof that personal triumph can occur over such a dreaded disease. Duncan gave glory to God and stated, “Through Jesus everything is possible.”
It was emotional and inspirational to see so many survivors making their lap at the Walk-A-Thon and having so many supporters with them, spectators said.
One cancer-survivor couple, Jerry and Sharann Keller, were accompanied by their children and grandchildren at the event. Mrs. Keller stated they have been coming to show their support at the Walk-A-Thon for more than 20 years.
To qualify for assistance with the MCCSN, the requirements include filling out an application along with providing a doctor's confirmation of a cancer diagnosis and treatment plan as well as information on financial needs.
Every month, applications are reviewed by the MCCSN Board of Directors to determine eligibility.
MCCSN directors and staff adhere to a focus stating the network’s intent: “Life is too short to be bogged down with everyday troubles. Instead, we know that life is a precious gift to be cherished, shared and celebrated. The MCCSN realizes the strain of the disease is difficult enough without the additional financial problems.”
Please contact the Multi-County Cancer Support Network if you or a loved one are experiencing the difficulties that can accompany cancer treatment. For further information, call 931-967-0904.