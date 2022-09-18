Walk-A-Thon 2022

Cancer survivors and supporters take a victory lap Friday during the 29th annual Multi-County Cancer Support Network Walk-A-Thon which featured a big audience. Luminaria, lower photo, were placed inside and along the track at the former FCHS football stadium to pay tribute to those who have lost their battles with cancer.

 Photo by Hanna Matzkiw, Ironside Photography

There was a strong turnout for the 29th annual Multi-County Cancer Support Network Walk-A-Thon at the old Franklin County High School football stadium in Winchester on Friday.

The Walk-A-Thon is a major fundraiser for the Multi-County Cancer Support Network, which does charitable work for those affected by the difficulties that come with battling a cancer diagnosis.