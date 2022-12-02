The Trail of Tears was given its name because of the misery Native Americans suffered in forced displacements to areas west of the Mississippi River designated “Indian Territory,” and Franklin County was not immune from the agony.
Nearly two full centuries later, a commemorative walk was held recently in Winchester when participants paid tribute to the John A. Bell Detachment of the Trail of Tears that came through Franklin County in October 1838.
Signs have been erected depicting the original route through a partnership with the Tennessee Trail of Tears Association, the Franklin County Historical Society and the National Park Service.
The John A Bell Detachment included 650-700 Cherokee men, women and children who were removed from their native land.
The commemorative walk ended at the Franklin County Library which was open for extended hours during the event.
Demonstrations and display tables lined the front lawn of the library, including handmade corn husk dolls, authentic tools and atlatl throwing.
Inside the library, historian Fred Bradley entertained a full crowd of gathered, enthusiastic onlookers with Cherokee stories. Bradley, dressed in authentic Cherokee clothing, shared his knowledge of mushrooms and the many benefits that mycelium has.
The Trail of Tears was a series of forced displacements where about 60,000 Native Americans from the “Five Civilized Tribes” were forcibly displaced between 1830 and 1850 by the United States government.
In addition to the Cherokee, the displaced tribes included members of the Muscogee (Creek), Seminole, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations.
The forced relocations were carried out by government authorities after the passage of the Indian Removal Act in 1830.
The Cherokee removal in 1838 — the last forced removal east of the Mississippi — was brought on by the discovery of gold near Dahlonega, Georgia, in 1828, resulting in the Georgia Gold Rush.
The relocated nations suffered from exposure, disease and starvation while en route to their newly designated reserve land.
Thousands died from disease before reaching their destinations or shortly thereafter.