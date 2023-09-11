4A - Midsummer Swing.jpg

It’s time to put on the dance shoes and waltz across the stage as South Jackson Performing Arts Center will host its annual Midsummer Night’s Swing Ice Cream Social this Thu, Sept. 14.

The ice cream social event was originally set to take place on July 20 at 7 p.m. on the Patio Stage at South Jackson located at 404 S. Jackson St. However, due to the storms that blew through Tullahoma, South Jackson officials made the decision to postpone the event and reschedule it to the new date of Sept. 14.

