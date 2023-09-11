It’s time to put on the dance shoes and waltz across the stage as South Jackson Performing Arts Center will host its annual Midsummer Night’s Swing Ice Cream Social this Thu, Sept. 14.
The ice cream social event was originally set to take place on July 20 at 7 p.m. on the Patio Stage at South Jackson located at 404 S. Jackson St. However, due to the storms that blew through Tullahoma, South Jackson officials made the decision to postpone the event and reschedule it to the new date of Sept. 14.
“This event will be held rain or shine,” South Jackson official said. “In the case of rain, the fun simply will take place on our Main Stage.”
Admission, which includes one free ice cream from Water’s Edge Chocolates, to the event is $10 for adults, $5 for children between the ages 6-12 and children under 5 years of age are free.
Kicking off the event will be a Swing Dance class led by Valerie Lorenz at 6:30 p.m. before the 20-member South Jackson Street Band takes the stage at 7 p.m. from 9:30 p.m. During intermission, Lorenz will also teach a short Rumba class. Following intermission will be the dance competition, where prizes will be awarded. South Jackson encourages attendees to bring their own lawn chair to enjoy the event. Full concessions and bar will be available, so no outside drinks or food is allowed.
The South Jackson Street Band got its start in the late 1970s as the civic center’s house band before transitioning into playing outside gigs as it developed into a classic jazz big band. The band’s repertoire of over 400 songs ranges from the sounds of the Glen Miller and Artie Shaw orchestras of the 1930’s/1940’s to the contemporary artistry of Gillespie, Elton John, the Beatles, and Billy Joel. The band also performs other music styles like Swing, Latin, Waltz, Polka and Fox Trot, as well as some Rock and Pop.
The South Jackson Street has had several leaders, starting with Bob Carter along with other musicians like Don Jensen and Grady Saunders. Other previous leaders include Brian Guess, Mike Chilcutt and Tom Breese. The band is currently led by Allen Johnson with Peggy Burton and Jerry Anderson fronting the band. The band has had a busy year this performances at the February Annual Valentine’s Dance and at the Centennial Park Pavilion. Upcoming performances include Horse Play’s Barn Dance and New Year’s Eve in Bell Buckle.