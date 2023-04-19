The annual Strawberry Festival will be held May 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in nearby Wartrace.
The Wartrace Strawberry Festival is the annual celebration of spring and all things strawberry set in Historic Downtown Wartrace.
“We host a variety of vendors selling their arts & crafts, baked goods, decor, boutique clothing, pottery, canned goods, produce, handmade items, direct sales products, and each booth will have something strawberry-themed,” organizers revealed. “There will be a Kids' Zone, food trucks, frozen treats, strawberry lemonade, and we will have fresh strawberries for sale from local farmers in surrounding areas (while they last). Wear a strawberry costume to join the Strawberry Parade and be sure to enter the Strawberry Bake-Off Contest for the chance to win a prize.”
Location: Main Street, Historic Square in Downtown Wartrace
Date/Time: May 13, 2023 – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Schedule of Events:
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Booths/vendors open to shoppers throughout the downtown area
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Kids' Zone open with Bounce House, Crafts, Coloring, Strawberry Eating Contest, face-painting, glitter tattoos, and more TBA...
9 – 11:30 a.m. – Acoustic Americana tunes by Linda Blades & Tim Hayes (Under the Well House)
10:30-11 a.m. – Strawberry Parade and winners of best costume
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Mid State Cloggers traditional dancing (by the Well House)
Noon – 1 p.m. – Strawberry Bake-off Contest: Judges taste, winners are announced, prizes given, then public tasting begins after 12:30 p.m. ($5 cash to enter or taste). Entry form at WartraceChamber.org
1 – 3 p.m. – Fred Reilly and The Boys serving up some Americana acoustic fun (Under the Well House)
This event is free and will be outdoors on the square in Downtown Wartrace just 30 minutes south of Murfreesboro. There are also several boutique shops, a bakery, winery tasting room, and a pizzeria all on the square. This is a family-friendly event and pets are welcome on leashes.
This event is sponsored and organized by the Wartrace Chamber of Commerce.
