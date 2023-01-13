MLK march

The We Care Committee will once again be sponsoring their annual march and day of remembrance for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on Monday, Jan. 16 at C.D. Stamps Community Center, located at 810 S. Jackson Street.

Celebrations will begin at 8 a.m. with a march, but participants are encouraged to gather at 7:30 a.m. Following the march, breakfast will be provided at 9 a.m., and prayer and a program honoring the legacy of King will take place after the meal.