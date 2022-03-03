Tennessee State Parks are inviting Tennesseans to participate in the state’s annual Weed Wrangle on Saturday, March 5, as part of a national effort to remove invasive plants from public spaces.
The state has 32 state parks participating. State and community experts in invasive weed management will supervise the removal of trees, vines and flowering plants while volunteers learn ways to address their own green spaces to combat invasive species.
Examples of the efforts in the Weed Wrangle this year include Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park where volunteers will remove invasive English ivy along the park’s historic riverfront trail. At Paris Landing State Park, the group will remove several invasive plant and tree species from the Camp Hazlewood wildflower trail. At Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, volunteers will remove invasive species from planters and the butterfly garden.
Volunteers are encouraged to wear appropriate work clothing, including proper footwear, and bring gloves if they have them, along with sunscreen, water and snacks.
Residents in the area looking to participate locally will have two parks to choose from. Residents can go to Tims Ford State Park at 570 Tims Ford Drive in Winchester to help remove the invasive species or Old Stone State Park at 732 Stone Fort Drive in Manchester to wrangle some weeds on top of the 2000 year old mounds and prune many of the trees that grow on the walls.
The Weed Wrangle may be used by Tennessee Promise students for community service credit.
For more go to the Tennessee State Parks volunteer website.