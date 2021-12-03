West Middle School art students now have their artwork featured on the National Christmas Tree in the nation’s capital. The week of Thanksgiving, the students were notified that artwork they created will be displayed in Washington D.C. on the National Christmas Tree display. The annual display features artwork from students across the nation and abroad in U.S. schools. In total, students form 58 different schools designed the unique ornaments that are currently on display on the Ellipse in President’s Park.
According to Tullahoma City Schools Communications Specialist Zach Birdsong, West Middle School art teacher Kathy McMillan learned she and her students were nominated by the Director of Arts Education at the Tennessee Department of Education, Todd Shipley, to design the ornaments for Tennessee. She and her art students completed the ornament designs mid-September.
“It still doesn’t seem real,” McMillan said. “Todd Shipley said that he had nominated me, and I Was absolutely surprised. I had to be quiet about it because they wanted to make an announcements later in the year.”
McMillan said she had her art club students, as well as some of her other advanced art students, help to craft the ornaments.
“We had to turn them around pretty quickly and had to submit a minimum of 18 ornaments,” she said. “I think we actually ended up with a total of 25 or 26.”
The ornaments are part of the “America Celebrates” ornament program, an annual collaboration of the National Park Service, the U.S. Department of Education and the National Park Foundation. The education department coordinates with states and U.S. territories to identify elementary, middle and high schools to participate in the program each year. The National Park Foundation funds the project.
The Tennessee ornament design featured on the National Christmas Tree website is a stained glass-style ornament that depicts mountains and farmland, both of which make up the topography of the Volunteer State. According to the description of the ornament, the stained glass style represents how Tennessee, though it is divided into three grand divisions, is unified and works together as one state. The ornament was designed by eighth-grader Ava Duncan, according to Birdsong.
West Principal Cindy Herrera was delighted to “celebrate an amazing experience” for McMillan and the students who participated.
“We are very proud of Kathy and the work she continues to do in giving our WMS students great experiences and opportunities,” she said. “This is an once-in-a-lifetime experience and we celebrate Kathy McMillan and the art students of WMS.”
The ornaments are designed by the students to depict myriad scenes of their states and territories, such as landmarks, official state animals or flowers and iconic residents. All items celebrate their home state for the National Tree display. The “America Celebrates” display is one component of the National Christmas Tree experience. In partnership with the National Park Foundation, CBS will broadcast the 2021 ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Central Time this Sunday, Dec. 5.
“This is an incredible opportunity for these West Middle School students,” Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens said. “What a wonderful way to showcase and highlight the arts here in Tullahoma, by having some of our students’ creations on display at the national level. Many visitors from across the country and beyond will take in their ornaments hanging on the Tennessee tree. I am extremely proud of these students and Kathy McMillan.”
The state trees will be on display near the White House from Saturday, Dec. 4, until Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. To view more state, territory and district ornaments, visit www.nationaltree.org.