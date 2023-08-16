Color flies before runners take their marks at the inaugural F.I.T Beyond Therapy 5K Color Run this past Saturday. About 130 runners participated and part of the proceeds will go to the Tullahoma Sports Council.
Local business F.I.T. Beyond Therapy hosted their inaugural 5k Color Run on Sat, Aug. 12.
Half of the proceeds from the race are to be donated to the Tullahoma Sports Council, according to the event’s organizer, Megan Blumhoefer.
She said members of the Tullahoma School Cross Country team helped out at the event, throwing color on participants.
“The process to get set up was actually a lot of fun,” she said. “We had the support of the community, and it was a great turnout.”
Blumhoefer said about 130 people signed up for the event.
Sponsors of the event included Boskey’s Grille, Coffee County Realty and Auction, LLC, Sherrill Pest Control, Ragu, Rafael’s Pizzeria, Yamato’s, Kountry Kafe, El Costal, Taco Del Dragon Ignite Nutrition, Hardee’s, Hill’s Janitorial, Piggy’s Place, First Bank, Edward Jones: Kristen Breyette, City Sandwich Company, Exit Noble Realty Group: Leah Dickert, Security Finance and Chick-Fil-A.
According to Owner Philip Hill, runners Ellie Uehlein won First Place and Overall Female, and James Fuller won Overall Male.
F.I.T. Beyond Therapy is located at Tullahoma Plaza Shopping Center at 461 West Lincoln St. To find out more about the therapy they offer and see more Color Run photos, follow them on Facebook at FIT Beyond Therapy.