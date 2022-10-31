As the final stop of Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Murfreesboro’s annual 2-day “WOMEN ROCK” event, hundreds of riders made their way to Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville on the Breast Cancer Awareness Ride on Saturday, October 8th. The $25 donation that was collected for the event included a meal at Barrelhouse BBQ and t-shirt, with 100% of the proceeds directly benefitting Breast Cancer Recovery in Action, or BRA. BRA is a Middle Tennessee based nonprofit organization, founded by survivors, that provides support to women who have been affected by breast cancer. Whether they are newly diagnosed, recently finished treatment, or a longtime survivor, BRA provides resources to help increase physical and emotional health, including weekly group exercise classes, nutrition and healthy habits classes, and group discussions to help work through the wide array of emotions that comes with a breast cancer diagnosis, with a group of women that “get it”. Classes are currently offered in seven Middle Tennessee locations, with virtual class options also available. For more information, visit bragroups.org.
This is the first year that Nearest Green Distillery has partnered with Bumpus for the event, and Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey’s Marketing & Events Manager Hannah Marie and Owner Fawn Weaver were glad to be a part of the special ride, hoping to make it extra special for those in attendance. Hannah Marie said that she was thrilled when Bumpus Harley-Davidson’s ride coordinator Kathy Stinnett reached out and asked if Nearest Green could be the ride’s final destination. “I have worked with Kathy in the past and she is just great!” Hannah Marie said. It was quickly arranged for Myers Concert Productions to set up a large outdoor stage and to provide sound equipment on the day of the event, and The Justin Williams Band out of Nashville was booked to provide entertainment. Amy Haring Photography and Gonzalez Productions documented the event with photos and videography. “We have a great team here at the distillery and we were able to make things happen quickly by working together and pivoting as needed (it’s just how we roll!). It was an amazing but surreal moment to have everyone lined up, cheering and clapping as [the riders] rolled in with huge smiles, positive attitudes, and loud motors! Some were riding for survivors and some had signs for those lost to cancer. The fact everyone was decked out in pink made it even better. I feel very blessed to have been a part of making this happen and am grateful that Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Murfreesboro trusted us to help make this event even more awesome! We can’t wait until next year as it will only get bigger and better!” Hannah Marie said.