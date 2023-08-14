Calling all nature enthusiasts and photography aficionados. The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is thrilled to announce the launch of its 9th annual Wildlife and Landscape Photo Contest. As we celebrate the beauty of Tennessee’s wildlife, landscapes, and natural wonders, photographers of all skill levels are invited to submit their captivating shots for a chance to win exciting prizes and be featured in the Federation’s 2024 calendar.

Photos of Tennessee’s incredible wildlife and wild places can be submitted at tnwf.org/photo-contest until August 31. Whether you’re an amateur capturing the mesmerizing hues of a sunrise over the Smoky Mountains or a seasoned pro with wildlife masterpieces, this contest welcomes all nature-inspired imagery.

