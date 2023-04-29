WMS FBLA

West Middle School recently saw 20 students qualify for the FBLA National Leadership Conference which will take place in Atlanta in June.

 TCS photo

Twenty West Middle School students will represent Tullahoma at nationals after strong outings at the Tennessee Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference earlier this month.

Middle school-level competitors needed to place in the top two of their respective events to advance past state. The performances by these Bobcats came just after 10 Tullahoma High School students had qualified for nationals. Tullahoma will now be represented by 30 students when the FBLA National Leadership Conference takes place in Atlanta from June 27-30.