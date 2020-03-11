The next Lunch and Learn program will focus on the role the Volunteer State played in securing suffrage for women a century ago, Tullahoma Parks and Recreation officials have announced.
According to Parks and Recreation Program Manager Lyle Russell, the next Lunch and Learn is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. next Wednesday, March 18.
The featured speaker will be Mary Anne Scott, a Bedford County native and Tullahoma resident.
Scott holds engineering degrees from Tennessee Tech University and the University of Tennessee and spent the first portion of her career conducting research at UTSI. She also worked as a program manager with the U.S. Department of Energy funding and managing work in computer science and networking.
Since her retirement, Scott has spent her time and efforts giving back to the community and engaging in genealogical research.
She is an active member of the GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club, the Tullahoma chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Historic Preservation Society of Tullahoma. She is also on the board of directors for Shofner Chapel.
Scott will tell attendees about the fight for women’s voting rights and how a special woman named Sara William Knott Ransom contributed to the effort.
All those looking to attend the program are asked to reserve their seat by calling 455-1121. Cost is $9 per person. Lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m., followed by the program at noon. D.W. Wilson Community Center is located at 501 N. Collins St.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.