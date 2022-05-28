Earlier this month, Woodard’s Diamond and Design hosted a private event, offering items from Le Vian’s private collection.
According to Woodard’s Diamond and Design owner Jim Woodard, Le Vian’s is one of the jewelry store’s main brand partners and authorized dealer for the brand in the region. Le Vian is a private, family-owned jewelry company that has been designing diamonds for many years, dating as far back as the 15th century.
“To my knowledge, that is the oldest jewelry company that’s still in business,” he said.
He said the store tries to host the private, appointment only event once or twice a year, where Le Vian brings its couture, one-of-a-kind designs and products for customers to purchase. Woodard said Woodard’s Diamond and Design has been hosting these events for the last seven years, going back to when the store was located at Northgate Mall.
“We are very fortunate to be one of the places that they choose to bring this too,” Woodard said. “Because lots of people want to do this but they only have so many weeks and opportunities to let that happen. It is a rare opportunity for us to do.”
Woodard’s Diamond and Design is located at 2011 N. Jackson St. and business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information, call 454-9383 or visit www.woodards.net.