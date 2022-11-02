The Coffee County Church Women United are inviting the public to attend World Community Day Nov. 4 at the Shorter Chapel AME Church located at 402 SW Atlantic Street in Tullahoma. This year’s theme will be a “Call to Prayer” and the guest speaker will be Pastor Martin S. Nutter, Pastor of Faith Lutheran Church.
Martin Shannon Nutter was born January 31, 1953, in Oak Ridge. He completed elementary and junior high school in Oak Ridge, and graduated from St. Paul’s College High School, Concordia, Missouri, in 1971. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Concordia Senior College, Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1975 and his Master of Divinity degree from Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, Missouri, in 1979. He served his internship year (1977-78) at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Enid, Oklahoma.
Pastor Nutter married the former Linda Graves, also of Oak Ridge, in 1976. The couple has four children: Ruth (Nutter) Stevenson, David, Jonathan, and Seth, and 10 grandchildren. Prior to serving Faith Lutheran Church, Tullahoma, Tennessee, Pastor Nutter as Pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church, South Charleston, West Virginia (1979-1983) and Pastor of Faith Lutheran Church, Altus, Oklahoma (1983-1988).
In 1984 Pastor Nutter received a direct Presidential appointment from President Ronald Reagan and was commissioned as a Reserve Chaplain in the U.S. Air Force. Chaplain, (Lieutenant Colonel) Nutter was attached to the 443rd Air Base Group, Military Airlift Command (MAC), Altus AFB, Oklahoma (1984-1988) and was reattached to Arnold Engineering Development Center, Arnold AFB (from 1988-2013).
His awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, the Air Force Commendation Medal, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with three oak leaf clusters, the Armed Forces Reserve Medal with the silver hourglass device, and from his particular church body, (the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod) he has been awarded the bronze St. Martin of Tours Medal in recognition of over twenty years of ministry to military personnel.
His professional military education includes: Squadron Officer School (1985) and Air Command and Staff College (1996). Pastor Nutter’s primary calling is as Pastor of Faith Lutheran Church, Tullahoma, Tennessee, where he has served since 1988.
CHURCH WOMEN UNITED is a national volunteer-based, Christian-faith-based, ecumenical women’s movement initiated and carried out by women in the United States and Puerto Rico. It is a movement that brings together women of diverse races, cultures and traditions in closer Christian fellowship, prayer, advocacy and action for peace with justice in the world.
Coffee County Unit is the founder of the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center to assist children who suffer from issues of abuse. Several members of Church Women United have served on the board of directors for the Advocacy Center.