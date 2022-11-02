Rev. Martin S. Nutter

By Rev. Martin S. Nutter, Pastor of Faith Lutheran Church in Tullahoma

The Coffee County Church Women United are inviting the public to attend World Community Day Nov. 4 at the Shorter Chapel AME Church located at 402 SW Atlantic Street in Tullahoma. This year’s theme will be a “Call to Prayer” and the guest speaker will be Pastor Martin S. Nutter, Pastor of Faith Lutheran Church.

Martin Shannon Nutter was born January 31, 1953, in Oak Ridge. He completed elementary and junior high school in Oak Ridge, and graduated from St. Paul’s College High School, Concordia, Missouri, in 1971.  He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Concordia Senior College, Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1975 and his Master of Divinity degree from Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, Missouri, in 1979.  He served his internship year (1977-78) at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Enid, Oklahoma.