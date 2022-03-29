Helping a Hero and Bass Pro Shops broke ground this month on a specially-adapted home for Tennessee native Lance Cpl. Eric Frazier, USMC (Ret.), who lost both legs in Iraq. Tuesday, March 22, saw Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and iconic “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood in Manchester for the groundbreaking along with Frazier and his family.
Frazier’s home will include wider doors, a roll-under sink, an adapted toilet area, roll-in shower and other safety features to provide freedom and independence to Eric inside his home.
The groundbreaking ceremony began with a parade led by the American Legion Riders, Patriot Guard Riders, Manchester High School Band, choir and cheerleaders, a group of children leading the Pledge of Allegiance and a Marine color guard. Col. Carl Hirschel coordinated the Coffee County Schools’ participation.
Lee called Coffee County an exemplary community that reminds people that America hasn’t lost her way.
“Right here in Coffee County, Tennessee, is a perfect example of a place that reminds us (of that),” Lee said. “We know that we are a favored state. that the Lord has poured out his favor on this state as He has this nation. But it requires protection, defense of and sacrifice for this great nation, its liberties and freedoms.
“This right here is America at its finest, but it’s only available to us because of the sacrifices of the men and women who have served our county in the military and in the armed services. Thank you.”
Lee further called the Frazier family the best of America.
“You represent the men and women who understand how remarkable this nation is,” the governor said. “And understand that it’s worth fighting and sacrificing for. You, unlike most everyone here, know that better than we ever will. We owe you a profound debt of gratitude.”
Greenwood closed the ceremony with his iconic patriotic song “God Bless the USA.”
According to Helping a Hero, Frazier came from a family who believed in God, family and duty to country. He wanted to be a Marine like his dad since he was 5 years old and a soldier like his great-grandfather, who served during World War II. His grandfather and uncle were in the Army and the Navy. Shortly after Eric was injured, his father rejoined the National Guard and deployed to Iraq to take his spot.
“My dad felt that if I was willing to go over there and die for my country that he should, too,” he said. “That’s the brotherhood of the military; that’s how you feel about each other there: you focus on bringing each other home.”
Frazier joined the United States Marine Corps in 2003. He deployed to Iraq in 2006 and, while on patrol, his Humvee hit an IED (improvised explosive device). Five days later, he woke up at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and saw his arm in a cast, his hand shattered, his jaw broken and both of his legs gone. For the lanky country boy from Morrison, who hunted in the hills of Tennessee since he was old enough to carry a Red Ryder BB gun, his biggest question wasn’t, “How am I going to walk again?” Rather, it was, “How am I going to hunt again?”
He endured intense physical therapy and learned to walk again on prosthetics in just a few months. His next challenge and victory was leaving the bustling physical and occupational therapy rooms at Walter Reed and walking across the street to where he was able to learn to shoot again on a simulator, Laser Shot, one of the nation’s leading range simulator companies used to train active duty service members. The company is now using challenging software with moving targets at simulated distances for in-home use. Additionally, the company is donating an in-home range to Frazier for his new home. Frazier loves hunting and fishing and is looking forward to sharing his skills and passion with his family.
As a single dad with a young daughter, Frazier never realized when he hired a babysitter that, one day, she would be his wife. Their love story unfolded as she traded babysitting services for him mowing her lawn. Eric Frazier married Erika, a preschool teacher in Manchester, and together they have four young children.
Helping a Hero is a Texas-based 501c3 nonprofit, nonpartisan organization providing support for military personnel severely injured in the war on terror. Its principal activity is to provide specially-adapted homes for qualifying service members as well as engage the community to provide services and resources for our wounded heroes and their families.