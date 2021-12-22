This weekend, a group of dedicated volunteers honored some of the community’s deceased veterans by placing a wreath at their graves during the annual Wreaths Across America event.
Founded in 1992 by Maine native Morrill Worcester and his wife, Karen, Wreaths Across America is an annual tradition that seeks to honor those who served in the nation’s armed forces. The tribute originally took place only in Arlington National Cemetery but grew in the 2000s to take place in cemeteries across the country. The wreath-laying ceremony traditionally takes place on the second or third Saturday in December, depending on when local sponsor groups want to coordinate their events.
Tullahoma has seen Wreaths Across America events take place in the Oakwood and Maplewood cemeteries in past years, coordinated by Claude Morse.
This year, however, Alderman Sernobia McGee wanted to include veterans buried in Evergreen Cemetery, in an effort to recognize more of Tullahoma’s veterans. She said she first attended a Wreaths Across America in 2020 and spoke with Morse about including Evergreen Cemetery in a future WAA event.
“I asked him if one had ever been done in Evergreen and what we needed to do to have one here this year,” she told The News.
Morse gave her all the information she needed to set up her own sponsorship drive, including donation information. She then utilized social media to gather the necessary funds to purchase the requisite number of wreaths for all the veterans buried in the cemetery.
“Donations just began to pour in, so we raised enough money for Wreaths Across America to match what we raised,” she said. “We raised enough money to purchase 168 wreaths.”
The Evergreen Cemetery Wreaths Across America tribute took place on Sunday rather than the traditional Saturday, due to inclement weather in the area. At 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, McGee, her family and other patriotic Tullahomans seeking to honor the community’s fallen veterans gathered to adorn the marked graves with the traditional wreaths.
While she raised enough money to purchase 168 wreaths, only about 75 wreaths were used to adorn veterans’ graves in the cemetery.
“The extras we can either donate to another cemetery to use next year, or they will add them to our count if we decide to do another one here next year,” she said.
McGee was able to honor not only community members and acquaintances but also some family members who served in the military during their life.
“I have family members—an uncle—men and women who we grew up knowing in the community; I have some classmates who are out here, so it’s very touching, and I’m very honored and humbled to be able to do this,” she said.
Her reasoning for bringing Wreaths Across America to Evergreen was out of a personal curiosity.
“I couldn’t remember, in all of my years, if one had ever been done here,” she said. “I knew that we had quite a few veterans buried out here, so I wanted to honor them. It’s a small way, but I wanted to honor them.”
McGee was joined by members of the J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home, which has worked with the families of several of those buried in Evergreen Cemetery.
Kaleb Welton said in his work at the funeral home, he’s met many families of veterans, and he “just wanted to participate to give back and thank them for their service.” This was his first time participating in a Wreaths Across America event.
Jane Christman was able to honor two family members who are buried in Evergreen. Her father, Harvey Christman, and her uncle, Ben Christman, both served in the Army during their lives, and Christman said she felt the need to come out and help honor veterans like her father and uncle.
“My father served in the military, and he’s buried up in the corner,” she said Sunday afternoon. “I’ve come to put a wreath on his grave and my uncle’s—his brother.”