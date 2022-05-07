Local elementary students earned themselves free field trips to the Hands-On Science Center while helping to clean the environment.
For the month of April, the Hands-On Science Center, along with CFC Recycling, facilitated an aluminum can drive with multiple elementary and middle schools in Coffee, Franklin and Moore counties where the schools combined to collect a total of 929 pounds worth of aluminum cans.
According to HOSC Executive Director Sean Amidon, out of the 929 pounds collected, Decherd Elementary School brought in 696 pounds of cans, followed by Bel-Air Elementary School with 96 pounds, Lynchburg Elementary School with 67 pounds and College Street Elementary with 23 pounds of collected cans.
The schools were invited to stop by the science center Tuesday, May 3, for a reception and to be presented with the checks. Amidon said based on the cost of aluminum and their contribution, CFC Recycling prepared a check of $929 to HOSC. Then, Amidon presented $100 bonuses to all school representatives for attending before presenting each school with their funds to be used for field trips to HOSC.
For Decherd Elementary School, along with the CFC Recycling matching and receiving extra $100 bonuses for attending and being the top earners, the school also received an extra 6.72 multiplier match from AEDC Air Force STEM and was presented a check in the total of $4,637.70 to be used for free field trips to the science center.
“HOSC is greatly evolving,” Amidon said. “We have lots of stuff going on and we want the local communities to realize that we’re serious about stuff like this. We’re moving forward and participants like Decherd Elementary really show that they’re supporting us and we can support them in return.”
He added that he hopes the students will benefit from the drive as they want as many people to come to the science center.
For how the school was able to collect nearly 700 pounds of aluminum cans, Decherd Elementary School Principal Chris Hawkersmith said he would “trash talk” during the morning announcements to encourage each class to gather more cans. He said people would get trailers and travel around the surrounding areas to help students collect cans.
HOSC Director of Operations Austin Sisco added his truck bed was filled up when he went to Decherd to collect the cans. He said the more the schools participate the more they will be awarded and HOSC is trying to show it.
“We are trying to help [the schools] come to the science center for free,” Sisco said. “We’re not just doing it for us, we trying to help the schools out, we want y’all to come out, we want y’all to have fun, we want the kids to have fun and get excited.”
For the month of May, HOSC will be hosting a series of events called “Dino Days” with the all-day kickoff event “Here Comes the Dinos” on Sunday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
HOSC is located at 101 Mitchell Blvd and business hours for the science center are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 931-455-8387 or email info@hosctn.org.