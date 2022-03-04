More than a dozen middle and high school students involved with the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) will soon be traveling to Chattanooga to represent the district at the state level after an impressive performance at the regional competition earlier this year.
According to school officials, 13 Tullahoma students saw success at the regional competition, which was held in January via virtual format. West Middle School and Tullahoma High School both saw students receive high honors and place in the regional competition when the results were posted early in February. Nine West Bobcats and four Tullahoma Wildcats will take on state-level competition in Chattanooga during the April State Leadership Conference. The state competition will take place April 3—6 in the Chattanooga Convention Center.
At the middle school level, Thomas Anderson placed first in Financial Literacy, while Jossalyn Garcia nabbed first in FBLA Mission and Pledge. Kiley Earhart finished first in Digital Citizenship, and Jonah Vallejos took the top spot in Business Etiquette. Edward Henry placed first in Career Exploration, Jessica Jones captured first in Elevator Speech and Hayden Good finished first in Running an Effective Meeting. Additionally, Ava Duncan placed second in FBLA Concepts, while Kamiriya Johnson placed third in Learning Strategies.
"I am extremely excited by the success of these regional competitors,” West FBLA Advisor Franklin Cammack said. “We have been meeting every Tuesday all school year, and seeing this many first-place victories is a testament to all of that hard work. Plus, some of our first-place efforts weren't close, with 20-30 point gaps between first and second place."
The school publicly acknowledged Cammack’s success with the middle school FBLA group soon after the results were announced, thanking him for starting the middle school club West a few years ago and coaching the club members well.
“Mr. Cammack started this club a few years ago at West Middle and every year his students have done fantastic in their individual events,” the school announced. “We are thankful to Mr. Cammack for starting this club and for instilling great business qualities and leadership traits in our students!”
Brady Welch and Kayleigh Williams left regionals at the high school level with first-place performances. Williams took the top spot in the Hospitality and Event Management, while Welch finished first in Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure. Jackson Clemens also placed second in Accounting I, while Elizabeth Womack captured fourth place in Introduction to Public Speaking.
“When we look at what Tullahoma stands for, we always talk about character, integrity and leadership. These four students displayed all of those qualities at regionals,” THS Principal Jason Quick said. “For them to place as highly as they did at regionals shows each student's character and their high leadership abilities. We are proud of these students and the way they represented Tullahoma; their futures are bright.”
In addition to these 13 students who placed at the regional competition, four more Tullahoma High School students will represent the school and district at the state level, according to TCS Communications Specialist Zach Birdsong.