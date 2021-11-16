A number of high school musicians in Tullahoma will demonstrate their musical prowess this weekend at the annual Young Artist Showcase.
The young artists will be playing in concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at South Jackson Civic Center and will feature the top musicians from music teachers in Tullahoma including Doug Clark, Peggy Burton, Tom and Lisa Maurer and Rebecca Murphy. The Young Artist Showcase has been an annual performance since 2014.
According to coordinator Lisa Maurer, the showcase is designed to highlight the extraordinary musical skills of high school students who take private lesson from music teachers in the area. Each performer was selected by their private tutor based on their skills and ability. The program will feature music from the classical repertoire like Strauss, Corelli and Bach, as well as various sonatas like a saxophone and trumpet sonata.
Burton added it was important to showcase the student’s talents to an audience as they have been working hard all year.
This year’s showcase will feature performances from Parker Campbell on piano, Isabella English on flute, Chloe Fuller on alto saxophone, Elizabeth Garner on violin, Spencer Kirksey on alto saxophone, Charlie Pettyjohn on tuba, Isaac Swinney on trumpet and vocal performances from Marshall Jones and Alexa Thompson.
Tickets for the showcase are $10 each and are on sale now at www.southjackson.org or by calling 455-5321. South Jackson Civic Center is located at 404 S. Jackson St.