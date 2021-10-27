The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will hold the Coffee County Young Sportsman Deer Rally from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Oct. 30 at the Coffee County Fair Grounds.
Invited are all eligible hunters (ages 6-16) who participate in the Statewide Young Sportsman Deer Hunt.
Admission is free for all events, including lunch starting at 10 a.m. Eligible hunters will be given one ticket for prize drawings upon registering at the entrance.
Successful hunters can check in their harvest at the event to be entered into an additional drawing. Vendors will be set up to exhibit the latest in hunting products. This is a non-profit event which all proceeds are used to conduct the Deer Rally.
For more information or would like to support this extraordinary youth event, contact Tim Hancock at 615-332-1944, Mason Russ at 931-273-7171, Todd Watkins at 931-273-9933 or David Cleveland at 931-580-7571.
Youth deer hunts
The first of two Tennessee young sportsman deer hunts for the 2021-22 season will be held the weekend of Oct. 30-31. Youth ages 6-16 may participate. Participating youth can use gun, muzzleloader, or archery equipment.
Young sportsmen must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, 21 or older who must remain in position to take immediate control of the hunting device. The adult must also comply with the fluorescent orange regulations as specified for legal hunters. Multiple youth may be accompanied by a single qualifying adult.
Archery season began in the state on Sept. 25 and the first segment ends Oct. 29, the day prior to the opening of the young sportsman hunt. The second segment of archery only season is Monday, Nov. 1 through Friday, Nov. 5. Muzzleloader/archery season starts Nov. 6. In Unit CWD, gun/muzzleloader/archery season begins Nov. 6. The statewide gun/muzzleloader/archery season has the traditional opening date of the Saturday before Thanksgiving which this year is Nov. 20.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency recommends that all hunters obtain a 2021-22 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide. The guide lists license requirements, the counties and bag limits for each of the different deer management units. The guide is available on the TWRA website. www.tnwildlife.org, the TWRA App, and where hunting and fishing licenses are sold.