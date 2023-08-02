AEDC HOSC rockets

2nd Lt. Benjamin West, with the 718th Test Squadron, helps Gavin Campbell, 11, with the parachute assembly for his model rocket during the Reach for the Stars event at the Hands-On Science Center in Tullahoma, Tenn., June 22, 2023. Reach for the Stars is a national rocket launch competition. The 718 TS is part of the 804th Test Group, Arnold Engineering Development Complex, and is headquartered at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn.

 Jill Pickett U.S. Air Force photo

Several area children recently participated in an event at Hands-On Science Center in Tullahoma intended to launch their interest in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.

The annual Reach for the Stars Rocket Competition took place over two days last month.